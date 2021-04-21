Inter Milan a little more leader, Ronaldo was “white” | International football

It is the second draw in a row for the leaders Inter Milan, this time at Spezia (1-1). Despite losing two points, he was one point further from his closest pursuer as Milan fared even worse and lost to Sassuolo.

After the 1-1 draw in Naples, Antonio Conte’s team lost in the 12th minute to a goal from Brazilian Diego Farias. In the 39th half, Croatian Ivan Perisic restored equality in the first half.

The home side, with Portuguese Diogo Dalot and Rafael Leão from start to finish, took the lead from Turkish Hakan Çalhanoglu in the 30th minute, but the Italian U21 international scored 64 goals and scored with goals at 76 and 83.

Inter had 10 points more than AC Milan (76 against 66), but on Thursday Atalanta, provisionally in fourth place (64), can move up to second place if they win away. Roma (Seventh, 54) by Paulo Fonseca.

On the podium with 65 points, Juventus, who have won the last nine championships, won and defeated Parma 3-1 after losing to a direct free kick by Uruguayan Gaston Brugman in the 25th minute.

The Turin side spun with three goals scored by the defenders, first a “bis” from Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro, a former FC Porto player, in the 43rd and 47th minutes and then a goal from the Dutch Center-back De Ligt at 68 ‘.

After failing the previous game, the 1-0 defeat in Bergamo, Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo returned but was only able to see a yellow card and still remained at the top of the scorers with 25 goals.

In other encounters, Cagliari stood out, winning three key points in the maintenance battle despite staying in 18th place and winning 55-1 in Udine thanks to a penalty from Brazilian ex-Estoril Praia João Pedro Galvão 55-0 in Protocol.

Sampdoria won 1-0 in Crotone, with a goal from Fabio Quagliarella, Turin 1-1 in Bologna and Benevento won a point in Genoa (2-2), while Macedonian veteran Goran Pandev a “bisque” for the locals.