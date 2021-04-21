Halal Ingredients Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | HALAGEL GROUP OF COMPANIES, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Solvay

The Halal Ingredients Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

The attention on the overwhelming players HALAGEL GROUP OF COMPANIES, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Solvay, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Amara Cosmetics, Del Monte Philippines, Incorporated., Unilever Food Solutions, Tesco.com, and others, among others.

Global halal ingredients market is undergoing with a substantial CAGR of 6.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The factors responsible for this growth in the market value are increasing consumption of food & beverage and increasing awareness about the benefits of halal ingredients.

Halal ingredients are permissible to use as per the Islamic law, based on belief that Muslims should eat food and use goods such as cosmetics that are “”halalan toyibban””, which means permissible and wholesome. Halal ingredients are also used in variety of beauty products such as lipsticks, creams and soaps, as there is a large demand in cosmetic products that are made up of halal ingredients.

Increasing Muslim population worldwide drives the market for halal ingredients

Rising demand for safe and healthy products also lead to its market expansion

Increasing usage of halal ingredients in beauty and cosmetic products also drive the growth of the market

Rising dependency of Non-OIC countries on halal food industry will also act as a driver for such countries

Lack of uniformity in different countries for halal standards acts as a market restraint

High production cost will also hamper the market

By Application (Food& Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals),

Product Type (Personal Care Products, Color Cosmetics),

Distribution Channels (Online, Offline),

Ingredient Type (Ingredients for the Food & Beverage Industry, Ingredients for the Pharmaceutical Industry, Ingredients for the Cosmetic Industry)

The HALAL INGREDIENTS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In January 2019, Croda International Plc announced its achievement of receiving Halal Certification for 15 biopolymer ingredients. Their Halal-compliant range consists of surfactants, emollients, fatty acids and alcohols, humectants, inorganic UV filters, lanolin and derivatives, rheology modifiers, gelling agents, specialty blends and bases, specialty cationic compounds, active ingredients as well as botanical extracts. This will help the company to expand their portfolio and will also meet the need and requirement of the customers.

In July 2018, Solvay announced the launch of their new naturally-sourced ingredient called Rhovanil US NAT, which is halal certified. These innovative products cater to the consumer demand for natural products and it also meets US natural flavor regulations. This product is of high-quality natural and functional vanillin-based solutions. Such innovative launch in the market of Halal ingredients leads to its expansion the forecasting future.

