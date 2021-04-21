Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Freedom Foods Pty Limited, General Mills Inc., Hain Celestial

The Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

The attention on the overwhelming players Freedom Foods Pty Limited, General Mills Inc., Hain Celestial, Hero Group, Blue Diamond Growers, Enjoy Life Foods, Pinnacle Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., The Kraft Heinz Company, Mondelēz International, Royal Wessanen, Valeo Foods, Conagra Brands, Inc.

Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing awareness among consumer about the gluten free product is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Gluten is a kind of a protein which is usually found in wheat, farro, barley etc. and act as a glue to holds the food together. They are usually used to maintain shape and texture to the food. Glutan enhances taste but cause damage intestines. Whenever people with celiac disease eat food with gluten it causes immune reaction which damages the small intestine. So, there is increase in the demand of gluten free products among consumer because they are healthy.

The Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market.

Increasing celiac diseases is driving the growth of this market

Rising awareness among consumer about gluten free product is driving the growth of this market

High price of the gluten free products is restraining the growth of this market

Misinterpretations among population about the gluten free diets are another factor restraining the growth of this market

By Ingredients (Main Ingredients, Other Ingredients),

Product Type (Bread, Rolls & Buns, Cakes & Cheese Cakes, Muffins & Cup Cakes, Cookies & Biscuits, Doughnuts, Sandwiches & Wraps, Dough & Ready Mixes, Others),

Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based)

The GLUTEN-FREE BAKERY PRODUCTS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In September 2018, Finsbury Food Group Plc announced that they have acquired 100% share of the gluten free bakery manufacturer Ultrapharm Limited. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their business by increasing their product portfolio. They will also be able to meet the increasing demand of gluten free products among consumers.

In October 2018, Flowers Foods announced that they have acquired a gluten-free baking company Canyon Bakehouse. The main aim of the acquisition is to bring their products to the consumer and provide customer with healthy and good gluten free products. This will also help the Flowers Food to expand their business worldwide.

