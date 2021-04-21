Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Expected To High Growth Over The Forecast To 2027 By Top Manufacturers: OPTEL GROUP; TraceLink; ACG; Adents; Körber AG; Siemens AG; Systech International; Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH; Zebra Technologies

Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Expected To High Growth Over The Forecast To 2027 By Top Manufacturers: OPTEL GROUP; TraceLink; ACG; Adents; Körber AG; Siemens AG; Systech International; Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH; Zebra Technologies

The newly added report by Data Bridge Market Research entitled Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027 gives productive ideas, the potential of the Worldwide market Industry and provides statistics information on the market. The report concentrates on top players and their overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, market segmentation, and the prevailing vendor landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. It highlights dynamics, market analysis, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities, and forecasts from 2021 to 2027. The report contains the investigation of significant worth, volume patterns and evaluating history. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of global Track and Trace Solutions market by product type, application, key manufacturers, and key regions and countries.

Track and trace solutions market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5,692.30 million by 2027. Rising adoption of trace and track solutions and technological advancement in track and trace solutions are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global track and trace solutions market are Antares Vision; Axway; METTLER TOLEDO; OPTEL GROUP; TraceLink; ACG; Adents; Körber AG; Siemens AG; Systech International; Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH; Zebra Technologies Corp.; Uhlmann; RFXCEL CORP.; Weber Marking Systems GmbH; Marchesini Group S.p.A.; Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC; PharmaSecure Inc. and Zetes among others.

Segmentation: Global Track and Trace Solutions Market By Product (Software; Hardware Components; Standalone Platforms); Application (Serialization; Aggregation; Tracking, Tracing & Reporting); Technology (RTLS; 2D Barcodes; Radiofrequency Identification (RFID); Linear Barcodes); End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies; Medical Device Companies; Cosmetic Industry; Food & Beverages; Consumer Packaged Goods; Luxury Goods; Others); Geography (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America; Middle East and Africa)

Track and Trace Solutions Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research track and trace solutions market is witnessing a significant growth in developed economies during the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to factors such as, rising focus of manufacturers on brand protection, increasing growth in the number of packaging-related product recalls and increased growth in the generic and OTC markets, driving the market swiftly. Moreover, increase in offshore pharmaceutical manufacturing and rising remote authentication of products will further create new opportunities for track and trace solutions market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Now the question is which are the other regions track and trace solutions market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific track and trace solutions market to be their next revenue pockets for 2020. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the track and trace solutions market.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of regulations for the implementation of unique identification methods for products from the authorities are factors driving the growth of the market Increasing number of products being recalled by various manufacturers and healthcare companies requiring better inventory management; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market



Increasing prevalence of generic and over-the-counter medicine products is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of counterfeit medical products and pharmaceuticals flooding the market

Market Restraints

Large financial costs associated with the establishment and operations of these solutions is expected to restrict its complete adoption

Increasing consumption of resources to implement the components required for the functioning of this solution is expected to hinder the growth of the market

