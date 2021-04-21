Global Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market Huge Growth and Competitive Outlook By Major industry Players:QinFlow Ltd., MEQU & Others
Pre-hospital blood warmer market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are QinFlow Ltd., MEQU, among others.
Segmentation: Global Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market
By End User
(EMS, Military, HEMS, Others),
Geography
(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)
Key Insights:
Qinflow offers Warrior Modular System for the complete emergency care.
Warrior Lite – a high performance featured with compact and light blood and intravenous fluid warmer.
Warrior & Warrior EXTREME – it is a portable blood and intravenous fluid warmer for mid- and long-term critical care transports.
Warrior Hybrid – it is featured with better warming performance along with display for indications and alerts
MEQU, offers M Warmer System, intravenous fluid warmer for emergency transfusions. It is a portable fluid warmer that warms up blood within seconds
