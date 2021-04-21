Global Particle Therapy Market Analytical Overview, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027

A consistent Global Particle Therapy Marketresearch report extends reach to the success in the business. All the data and statistics included in the report is backed up by well-known analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.The info covered helps businesses know how patents, licensing agreements and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products.It is helpful in determining the discount rates, the actual prices and the price ranges, price elasticity for its products. Market research studies carried out in this report are very considerate which assist businesses to make better decisions and develop superior strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion.

Global Particle Therapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 865.0 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1,787.8 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cyclotrons and technological advancement of these systems.

Market Drivers

Rising adoption of particle therapy in clinical trials and research activities has increased the particle therapy market demand

Increasing occurrences of cancer is also acting as a major market driver

Market Restraints

High cost of particle therapy is acting as a major restraint for the market

Lack of awareness regarding these therapies can hamper the market growth

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Focus East and Africa

Segmentation: Global Particle Therapy Market

By Type

Proton Therapy

Heavy Ion Therapy

By Product & Service

Cyclotrons

Synchrotrons

Synchrocyclotrons

By System

Multi-room Systems

Single-room Systems

By Cancer Type

Pediatric Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Other Cancers Lymphoma Sarcoma Spine Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Brain Cancer Secondary/Reoccurring Cancer Gastrointestinal Cancer, Others



By Application

Treatment Applications

Research Applications

Driving Key Players:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global particle therapy market are Advanced Oncotherapy, IBA Worldwide, Accuray Incorporated, Brainlab, Elekta AB, Panacea, Shinva Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, xstrahl, Danfysik A/S, Hitachi Ltd., Mevion Medical Systems, Optivus Proton Therapy Inc., ProTom International, Provision Healthcare, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Varian Medical Systems Inc., SAH Global LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and PTW Freiburg GmbH.

