Global Particle Therapy Market Analytical Overview, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027
A consistent Global Particle Therapy Marketresearch report extends reach to the success in the business. All the data and statistics included in the report is backed up by well-known analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.The info covered helps businesses know how patents, licensing agreements and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products.It is helpful in determining the discount rates, the actual prices and the price ranges, price elasticity for its products. Market research studies carried out in this report are very considerate which assist businesses to make better decisions and develop superior strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion.
Global Particle Therapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 865.0 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1,787.8 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cyclotrons and technological advancement of these systems.
Market Drivers
- Rising adoption of particle therapy in clinical trials and research activities has increased the particle therapy market demand
- Increasing occurrences of cancer is also acting as a major market driver
Market Restraints
- High cost of particle therapy is acting as a major restraint for the market
- Lack of awareness regarding these therapies can hamper the market growth
By Geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Focus East and Africa
Segmentation: Global Particle Therapy Market
By Type
- Proton Therapy
- Heavy Ion Therapy
By Product & Service
- Cyclotrons
- Synchrotrons
- Synchrocyclotrons
By System
- Multi-room Systems
- Single-room Systems
By Cancer Type
- Pediatric Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Head and Neck Cancer
- Other Cancers
- Lymphoma
- Sarcoma
- Spine Cancer
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Brain Cancer
- Secondary/Reoccurring Cancer
- Gastrointestinal Cancer,
- Others
By Application
- Treatment Applications
- Research Applications
Driving Key Players:
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global particle therapy market are Advanced Oncotherapy, IBA Worldwide, Accuray Incorporated, Brainlab, Elekta AB, Panacea, Shinva Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, xstrahl, Danfysik A/S, Hitachi Ltd., Mevion Medical Systems, Optivus Proton Therapy Inc., ProTom International, Provision Healthcare, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Varian Medical Systems Inc., SAH Global LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and PTW Freiburg GmbH.
