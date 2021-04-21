Global Microfluidics Market Expected To High Growth Over The Forecast To 2027 By Top Manufacturers: Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fluidigm Corporation

An excellent Microfluidics market report encompasses the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. It highlights the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape via SWOT analysis. The use of such established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outshining. The large scale Microfluidics report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Microfluidics market research study presents actionable market insights with which sustainable and money-spinning business strategies can be created. The business report also analyzes the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this business report makes aware about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage. In the report, market segmentation is performed in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geographical region.

Microfluidics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The development of advanced lab-on-a-chip technologies and the emergence of point-of-care (POC) devices will assist in encouraging the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the microfluidics market report are Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fluidigm Corporation, Dolomite Microfluidics, QIAGEN, Abbott Laboartories, bioMérieux, Microfluidic ChipShop, Elveflow, Cellix, and Micronit Microtechnologies. among other domestic and global players.

Global Microfluidics Market Scope and Market Size

Microfluidics market is segmented on the basis of component type, material, application, sector and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on component type, the microfluidics market is segmented into microfluidic chips, microfluidic sensors, microfluidic pumps, microneedles, others.

Based on material, the microfluidics market is segmented into polymer, glass, silicon, PDMS and others.

On the basis of application, the microfluidics market is segmented into in vitro diagnostics, point-of-care testing, clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical research, lab analytics, microdispensing, microreaction, drug delivery, laboratory testing and high throughput screening. Lab analytics is further segmented into proteomic analysis, genomic analysis, cell-based assay and capillary electrophoresis. Laboratory testing is further segmented into agro food testing, industrial testing and environmental testing.

Based on sector, the microfluidics market is segmented into industrial and healthcare.

Microfluidics market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, industrial R&D, research laboratories and academia.

Microfluidics Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the microfluidics market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to increasing demand for point of care testing, availability of advanced & new products, increasing applications of drug delivery technologies, and increasing demand for low volume sample analysis.

Now the question is which are the regions that microfluidics market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated market leaders to target North America developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Microfluidics market is becoming more competitive every year with microfluidic chips currently being the largest market component for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the microfluidics market.

