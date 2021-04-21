Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue By Regional Forecast To 2028||Advanced Orthopedic Solutions, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Globus Medical, Integra LifeSciences Corporation

The foot and ankle devices market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 8.35% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on foot and ankle devices market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increasing usage of bioresorbable implants and devices is escalating the growth of foot and ankle devices market.

The major players covered in the foot and ankle devices market report are Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith + Nephew, Ottobock, Advanced Orthopedic Solutions, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Globus Medical, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Össur Corporate, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Stryker Corporation, MedShape, Inc., Acumed LLC, Extremity Medical, Orthofix Medical Inc., Osteotec, Response Ortho, Bioretec Ltd., VILEX IN TENNESSEE, INC. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Drivers: Foot and Ankle Devices Market

Launch of new products

Increasing investment and technological advancement

Restraints:

Implementation of excise tax on medical devices

Higher cost of foot & ankle devices

Opportunity:

Emerging biologics in foot and ankle surgery/treatment

Challenge:

Lack of skilled personnel

Foot and Ankle Devices Market Scope and Market Size

The foot and ankle devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the foot and ankle devices market is segmented into orthopedic implants and devices, bracing and support devices and prostheses. Orthopedic implants and devices are further segmented into joint implants, fixation devices and soft tissue orthopedic devices. Joint implants are sub-segmented into ankle implants (ankle replacement devices), subtalar joint implants/subtalar joint reconstruction devices and phalangeal implants. Fixation devices are sub-segmented into internal fixation devices and external fixation devices. Internal fixation devices are further sub-segmented into screws, plates, wires and pins and fusion nails. External fixation devices are further sub-segmented into unilateral fixators, ring ankle fixators and hybrid fixators. Soft tissue orthopedic devices are sub-segmented into musculoskeletal reinforcement devices and artificial tendons and ligaments. Bracing and support devices is sub-segmented into soft bracing and support devices, hinged braces and support devices and hard braces and support devices. Prostheses are sub-segmented into solid ankle cushion heel (SACH) prostheses, single-axial prostheses, multiaxial prostheses, dynamic response/energy-storing prostheses and microprocessor-controlled (Mpc) prostheses.

On the basis of application, the foot and ankle devices market is segmented into trauma and hair line fractures, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, diabetic foot diseases, ligament injuries, neurological disorders, hammertoe and others.

On the basis of end user, the foot and ankle devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, orthopedic clinics and rehabilitation centers.

