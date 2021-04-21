Global Fitness equipment Market Expected To High Growth Over The Forecast To 2027 By Top Manufacturers: Brunswick Corporation, ICON Health & Fitness, Nautilus, Inc., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Cybex International, Inc., HAMMER FITNESS, Precor Incorporated

Fitness equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 3.67% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

This fitness equipment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research fitness equipment market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

The major players operating in the fitness equipment market report are TECHNOGYM S.p.A, Core Health & Fitness, LLC, Seca GmbH, Brunswick Corporation, ICON Health & Fitness, Nautilus, Inc., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Cybex International, Inc., HAMMER FITNESS, Precor Incorporated, Schnell Trainigsgerate GmbH, Johnson Health Tech, TRUE, Impulse (Qindao) Health Technology Co. Ltd., Amer Sports, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, HOIST Fitness Systems, Rogue Fitness, JERAI FITNESS PVT LTD., Kettler, Torquo Fitness LLC, Tunturi New Fitness, COSMED srl, and Tanita. among other domestic and global players.

Global Fitness equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Fitness equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on equipment, fitness equipment market is segmented into cardiovascular, strength training, and others. Cardiovascular is further segmented into elliptical machines, treadmills, exercise bikes, climbers, and others. Strength training is sub segmented into weight lifting equipments, weights, barbells & ladders, extension machines, power racks, and others.

Fitness equipment market has also been segmented based on the end use into home care, health club, offices, and others.

Global Fitness equipment Market Drivers:-

Rising prevalence of population with obesity and chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle is key factor driving market growth whereas increasing awareness about consequences of increasing obesity and growing corporate wellness programs will also fuel market growth.

In addition technological advancement such as in field of scientific research on human body for innovating better fitness equipments will create lucrative opportunities for market in coming years.

