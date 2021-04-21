Global Diabetic Assays Market Latest Innovative Solutions to Boost Global Growth, Overview, Driver, Restraints, Deployments and Key Players 2027||EKF Diagnostics, DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH, PTS Diagnostics, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Medipan GmbH, Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics Inc

Global diabetic assays market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 4,102.92 million by 2027 from USD 1,832.42 million in 2019. Growing prevalence of diabetes are the factors for the market growth.

The major players covered in the report are Abbott, Danaher, Merck KGaA, SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., EKF Diagnostics, DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH, PTS Diagnostics, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Medipan GmbH, Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics Inc., Diazyme Laboratories, Inc., Ethos Biosciences, Inc., BioAssay Systems, Tosoh Corporation, Abnova Corporation, Monobind Inc, ORGENTEC Diagnostika GmbH, ALPCO., among other domestic and global players. Diabetic assays market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In June 2019, Abbott (U.S.) has launched its first rapid point-of-care HbA1c test to diagnose diabetes “Afinion HbA1c Dx assay” for use on Afinion AS100 Analyzer and Afinion 2 Analyzer. The Afinion HbA1c Dx assay is the first and rapid point-of-care method approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support health professionals in the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes. This launch will expand the product portfolio as well as user base of the company.

In March 2019, Beckman Coulter, Inc, hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Advanced assay received CE Mark Certification and the U.S. FDA 501(k) Clearance. Through this achievement, the company will offer initial diagnosis of diabetes and will also deliver the clinically operative outcomes.

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for diabetic assays the market in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market leader Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. accounts an estimated market share of approximately 20% to 30% of market share. The diabetic assays sales revenue of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc has increased drastically by 3.7% in 2018 as compared to 2017. Abbott (U.S.) informed that their revenue has increased from last year 2017 due to the acquisition with the St. Jude Medical (U.S.) and Alere Inc (U.S.). The increase in the volume sales growth due to acquisition with the Alere Inc, helped company to increase their revenue of diabetes care business segment. Abbott is focusing in hand held devices for the glucose monitoring in the diabetes care, the newly launched product FreeStyle Libre 14 day sensor. The company will focus in the marketing adaptation of their newly launched product for the continuous growth and development.

Diabetic assays market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe in Europe. Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Argentina, South Africa in South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa in Middle East and Africa.

All country based analysis of the diabetic assays market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into device, assays and consumables. Based on disease type, the market is segmented into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes and gestational diabetes. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into automated and manual. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, academic institutes and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct and indirect.

The diabetic assays are those which are based on molecular based technology and do not include the continuous glucose monitoring devices. The assays provide accurate and consistent results helps in the treatment of the patient with severe diabetic illness. With the awareness among population towards its usage, and funding by the government towards diabetes diagnosis is witness a rapid growth in diabetic assays market.

