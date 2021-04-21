Gift Card Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | First Data, Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd., NGC US, LLC

The Gift Card Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

The major players covered in the gift card market report are First Data, Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd., NGC US, LLC., Blackhawk Network Holdings, Plastek Card Solutions, Inc., Duracard, TenderCard, TransGate Solutions, Buyatab, Apple Inc., Basic Visual Id Technologies., Creative Cards & Solutions, C. M. M. Info Tech, Prime Plastic Cards., Micro Labels Private Limited., PSM Cards, among other domestic and global players.

Gift card market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 859.2 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 14.56% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing adoption in retail industry is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Gift card is a kind of a debit card which is preloaded so that cardholder can utilize it for the purchase of goods & services. They also offer options to the users so they can further add funds in them.

Growing usage of gift cards as promotional tools is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand from corporate sectors, rising trend of e- purchasing, increasing digitalization, growing trend of gifting culture and technological advancements are further expected to enhance the gift card market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Rising concern associated with the usage of plastics and risk associated with additional loss of money is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Gift Card Market Share Analysis

Gift card market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to gift card market.

By Functional Attribute (Open Loop, Closed Loop),

Industry Vertical (Retail, Corporate Institutions),

Merchant (Restaurants, Departmental Store, Grocery Store/Food Supermarkets, Discount Stores, Coffee Shops, Entertainment, Others),

Products (E- Gift Cards, Physical Cards)

The countries covered in the gift card market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the gift card market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to advancement in the payment solutions. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due growing demand better transactional solutions in the region.

