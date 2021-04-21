Gas projects in Cabo Delgado will resume once safety is guaranteed Mozambique

The Mozambican government said on Wednesday that construction of natural gas production infrastructures in Cabo Delgado province will resume as soon as there are no-date safety guarantees in that northern province of the country.

“As soon as the safety of people and property in the terrorism-affected areas in Cabo Delgado and in particular in the area of ​​its implementation is ensured, the companies will resume construction on the first two natural gas liquefaction plants of the Golfinho / Tuna Project”, for the production of 12 million Tons per year, said the Minister for Public Works, Housing and Water Resources, João Machatine.

At the Assembly of the Republic, the Minister spoke on behalf of the Minister for Natural Resources and Energy, Max Tonela, on questions from parliamentary benches on the status of natural gas projects.

The year 2024 was presented as the start of the project led by the French multinational Total, but the oil company left Cabo Delgado and suspended work indefinitely after the attack by armed groups on March 24 in the village of Palma, six kilometers from the Afungi peninsula Development area. In response to the MEPs, João Machatine was optimistic about the restart of the projects, but without going into details.

The French multinational, however, denied moving its liquefied natural gas treatment facilities to the Mayotte Islands, French overseas territory some 600 km off the coast of Palma. In fact, Total said it had decided to “keep the equipment in place as a sign that it has no intention of moving to any other point like the Mayotte Islands”.

Armed groups have been terrorizing Cabo Delgado since 2017, with some attacks alleged by jihad-related “jihadists” in a wave of violence that has already caused more than 2,500 deaths and displaced 714,000 people, according to the ACLED Conflict Registration Project Mozambican government.