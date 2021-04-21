Four counties of the continent and the Azores under yellow warning of rain meteorology

According to the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), four districts of the continent as well as the central and western groups of the Azores are under a yellow warning this Wednesday as heavy rains are sometimes forecast.

The districts of Aveiro, Viseu, Coimbra and Leiria have the yellow warning not only because of the forecast of precipitation, which is sometimes heavy and persistent, but also because of the possibility of thunderstorms between 1pm and 6pm this Wednesday.

The IPMA also put the central (Graciosa, Faial, Pico, Terceira and São Jorge) and western (Flores and Corvo) groups under yellow warnings to predict heavy rain at times, which may be accompanied by thunder and strong winds.

In the western group, the yellow precipitation warning applies until Thursday, 9:00 a.m. and the wind warning between 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday and 9:00 p.m. on Thursday. According to the IPMA, in the central group the yellow warning due to rain takes effect between Wednesday, 12 noon and Thursday, 12 noon and the wind warning between Wednesday, 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday.

The yellow warning is issued by the IPMA if, depending on the weather situation, there is a risk for certain activities. The IPMA is forecasting very cloudy skies on the continent this Wednesday, periods of rain on the west coast that gradually extend to the remaining regions and become more intense and persistent from the afternoon in the northern and central regions, transitioning to a shower regime at the end of the day .

The possibility of thunderstorms from the afternoon and light to moderate winds from the western quadrant is also expected, which sometimes blows strongly from the afternoon in the highlands of the central and southern regions. The forecast also suggests morning fog or mist and a small drop in maximum temperature.

The minimum temperatures vary between 6 degrees Celsius (in Guarda) and 14 degrees (in Lisbon) and the maximum temperature between 11 degrees (in Guarda) and 22 degrees (in Faro). The IPMA provides for periods of very cloudy skies, rain and showers and strong winds with gusts of up to 85 kilometers per hour in the western and central group. The eastern group (São Miguel and Santa Maria) is expected to have very cloudy skies, open rain and showers and moderate westerly winds, rotating to the southwest and becoming cool to very cool with gusts of up to 65 kilometers per hour.

In Santa Cruz das Flores the temperatures vary between 18 and 21 degrees, in Horta between 16 and 21 degrees, in Angra do Heroísmo and in Ponta Delgada between 15 and 20 degrees.