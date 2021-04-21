Football died, peace to your soul megaphone

According to the most brilliant minds at FIFA and UEFA, anyone who does not speak out directly against the creation of a European Super League is contributing to the destruction of football. This is the relatively neutral and polite way of saying it. The other, perhaps more caustic, but no less true, is this: Those responsible for the institutions that have most corrupted the image of football in recent decades are now in noble and courageous defenders of the weak and the oppressed. Cynics will say they only do it because they feel the giant cake of billionaire recipes disappear …

The same cynics will say that it was a long time since the funeral of football and that since then the inexhaustible pockets of petrodollars have invaded some of the major European championships, completely skewing the competitions and eclipsing the history and popular culture of the clubs. Football as we knew it is gone and the logic of the millions has become the only possible way of speaking.

It is difficult to have a serious discussion about the state of football and to take seriously those who are now dressing indignantly, when, for example, three of the four clubs represented in the semi-finals of the Champions League only exist and express themselves because Some guys with fortunes of obscure origin remembered that the most exotic way to launder their money was by investing in a football club. In this way, and without any related athletic performance (one of the main criticisms of the European Super League project), these and other dimensionless associations with no history and in some cases no relevant skillful mass have completely skewed the rules of competition and out of competition and kick- Start of dementia wildness that is the current world of football business that had a certainly infamous and unacceptable development last Sunday, but not more infamous and unacceptable than other episodes that have shown anti-architecture competitive, unsporting and even criminal football business that is informed by FIFA and UEFA.

Because of this, the dichotomy that has been created in the past few days between the good and bad of the ribbon, with UEFA and FIFA belonging to the first group, is obviously absurd if we don’t just look at the complacency with the miserable state of the company -football us led it, but also to the amount of scandals, mafia deals and even corruption cases that plagued those institutions that have always been dominated by problems of a lack of transparency. Inexpressible, even criminal decisions in the face of consequences such as the attribution of the next World Cup to Qatar or the lack of severe penalties for clubs that repeatedly fail to break the rules destroy the credibility of football more than the announcement of ten European super leagues.

Does this mean the new European competition is a good idea? No way. It is an absurd proposal that gives certain clubs a kind of right to natural and lifelong access to a competition, disregarding all aspects of earnings and equity. But whatever happens, whether that selfish whim thrives or not, the basic discussion will always be about what football can do for you (a million more for you, a million more for me) rather than what they do for you can. Soccer . Therefore, football did not die because it was previously dead. Peace be with your soul.