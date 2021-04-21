First Aid Kit Packaging Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Reliance Medical; GAGGIONE S.A.S.; Fieldtex Products Inc

The First Aid Kit Packaging Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

The attention on the overwhelming players Crownhill Packaging; A2B Plastics Ltd.; The Durham Manufacturing Company; Reliance Medical; GAGGIONE S.A.S.; Fieldtex Products Inc.; SYSPAL Ltd; MFASCO Health & Safety Co; First-Aid-Product.com; www.canadiansafetysupplies.com; St John Ambulance; Williams Medical Supplies Ltd; Selles Medical; Sai Safety & Workswear; Healthfirst Medicorp; TENAQUIP Limited; Safety First Aid Group; Global Industrial; MediKit; W.W. Grainger, Inc.; SCN Industrial; Certified Safety, Manufacturing; ZEE MEDICAL; Lifesystems; www.china-firstar.com; Green Guard First Aid & Safety; MedTree and Steroplast.co.uk among others.

Global first aid kit packaging market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of providing effective treatments at the first point-of-care, coupled with greater adoption from offices and commercial users.

First aid kit packaging is the collection of packaging variants and products especially designed for keeping the first aid supplies and essentials in a systemized manner while also exhibiting resistance from any external damaging factors. These products exhibit greater accessibility while keeping the supplies protected from external pressure, dust, moisture and other factors. These packaging variants are available in different material manufacturing such as plastics, glass, metals and different fabrics.

Increasing utilizations for first aid kits from the sports and athletic market is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increasing need for cost-effective packaging products while meeting the regulations and standards set by the authorities is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of online distribution channels for sale and commercialization of these products is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of regulations and compliances presented by the authorities to have mandatory first aid kits in offices is expected to drive the growth of the market

Constraints to size limitations of the packaging while also required to be light-weight for the packaging products is expected to restrain the growth of the market

By Type (Boxes, Bags, Cabinet, Backpack),

Product Type (Portable, Mounted),

Material Type (Plastic, Glass, Metal, Fabric),

End-Users (Military, Automotive, Residential Purposes, Sports, Offices, Industrial)

The FIRST AID KIT PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

PMMI – The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies announced that they had organised the “PACK EXPO” trade show to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States from September 23-25, 2019. The trade show will exhibit different products from various manufacturers and packaging producers serving the food & beverages, pharmaceutical, medical devices and various other industries.

In July 2017, Tender Corporation’s brand “Adventure Medical Kits” announced the launch of a new first aid custom kit bag that can be designed as per the needs and requirements of the user. The kit bag allows for individual customizations and gives consumers the capability of specifically filling the supplies depending on their needs. It allows for 17 refill products and comes equipped with customized labelling system inside the bag.

Complete market analysis and forecasting

Market definition, understanding the concept of first aid kit packaging

Market drivers and restraints of the industry

Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key players in the market and their analysis

