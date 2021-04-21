Europe Loyalty Management Market Comparative Scenario, Business Expansion And Rising Opportunities

This report contains a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of this industry. By keeping end-users at the centre point, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry experts work exhaustively to formulate this market research report.

Europe optical fiber monitoring market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

List of Best Players profiled in Europe Optical Fiber Monitoring Market Report;

Fibersonics, Hifi Engineering Inc., OptaSense, NTest Inc., AP Sensing, United Technologists Europe Limited (UTEL), Ziebel, Silixa Ltd, CommVerge Solutions, DSIT Solutions Ltd., M2 Optics Inc., Fluke Corporation, AFL, Kingfisher International, FiberStore Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, EXFO Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Fujikura Ltd, Moog Inc., SQS Vláknova optika a.s., Anritsu Corporation, VeEX Inc., ShinewayTech., II-VI Incorporated KomShine and Sopto among others

Product Launches

In December 2018, Fujikura introduced the optical fiber cable 432F Air Blown. This product is made of single fibers, and uses the 200 μm fibers which tend to make it ideal for the telecommunication infrastructure. It reduces the splicing time when compared with the loose cables. This development helps the company to get more telecommunication infrastructure projects.

In November 2018, Fujikura has announced the launch of the 6,912F Optical Fiber Cable which Consists of 200 μm fiber SWR, which helps to transmit big information ability by enhancing social networks and streaming video services. It is also light in weight which makes it suitable for large capacity of data transmission. This product launch helps the company to provide advanced product portfolio and attract more customers to increase the sales

In September 2017, EXFO Inc. launched FTBx-5255 Optical Spectrum Analyzer (OSA) for telecom service providers ‘ field apps for live monitoring. This product provides customers the capacity to measure OSNR on high-speed networks in a non-intrusive manner. This development helps the company to meeting the customer expectations for serviced quality.

Regions Europe Countries United Kingdom Germany France Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Component (Laser, Photodiode, 1xN Photonic Switch, Submodule, Controller, Display, Operator, Others), Monitoring Type (Active Fiber Monitoring, Dark Fiber Monitoring), Technology (Distributed Acoustic Sensing, Distributed Temperature Sensing, Real Time Thermal Rating, Others), Mode Type (Single Mode, MultiMode), Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, Military & Aerospace, Healthcare, Power & Energy, BFSI, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Others), Country (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey and Rest of Europe)

