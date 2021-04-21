Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Emerging Trend, Business Growth Factors and Key Players Insights

This market research report deals with bountiful of important market related aspects which are; market size estimations, company and market best practices, entry level strategies, market dynamics, positioning, segmentations, competitive landscaping and benchmarking, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. This market report is a window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. This market research report offers the best professional in-depth study on the current state for this industry.

Europe electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Covid-19 Scenario:

In the midst of the lockdown, several major market players stopped the production of various products

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, various end-users of products such as industrial manufacturing units and construction industry and so on around the globe stopped their operation in the middle of the lockdown

List of Best Players profiled in Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Report;

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Tesla, Efacec, Engie Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.), SemaConnect, ClipperCreek, Allego B.V., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., EVgo Services LLC, ChargePoint, Inc., Blink Charging Co., Alfen N.V., AeroVironment, Inc. among others.

Product Launch

In October 2018, Allego has launched Allego’s EV Cloud which contains a smart charging solution that helps in renewing the energy and grid capacity. Allego uses Microsoft Azure platform for smart charging, data modelling and real time data processing.

In April 2018, the TGOOD GLOBAL LTD. successfully launched innovative wireless charging technology into the market. The technology is based on magnetics coupling resonance which realizes more than 93% power transmission at a maximum charging power of 60kW and across a range of up to 20cm transmission distance.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions Europe Countries United Kingdom Germany France Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

On the basis of charging station, the market is segmented into AC charging station, DC charging station and inductive charging station

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV)

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into level 1, level 2, and level 3

On the basis of charging stations standards, the market is segmented into GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772 and IEC 62196

On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into residential and commercial

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

