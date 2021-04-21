Europe Dairy-Free Yogurt Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled |Oatly AB, Kite Hill, The Luz Almond Company Pty.Ltd., Hain Celestial

The Europe Dairy-Free Yogurt Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

The attention on the overwhelming players Oatly AB, Kite Hill, The Luz Almond Company Pty.Ltd., Hain Celestial, Halsa Foods, Nush Foods, Amande yogurt, Nulac foods, Nudie, Yoso, Yoplait USA, Vitasoy, Daiya Foods Inc., Green Valley Organics, Good Karma Foods. among other domestic players.

Europe dairy-free yogurt market is expected to reach USD 3,213.00 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on dairy-free yogurt market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Dairy-free yogurt means there is no dairy at all, the food is made from plants or nuts. The non-dairy yogurt trend has been growing rapidly. Reasons might be of lactose intolerance or other digestive woes.

The prominent factors for the growth of dairy-free yogurt market are raising number of lactose intolerant people, rising health consciousness among consumers, growing consumer preference for a vegan diet and many other are expected to drive the dairy-free yogurt market in the above mentioned forecast period. The high manufacturing cost of product is restraining the growth of dairy-free yogurt market.

On the other hand, the increasing demand of dairy alternatives, favourable marketing & correct positioning of dairy alternatives are the various opportunities for the dairy-free yogurt market in 2020 to 2027 forecast year. The fluctuation in price of raw materials is the major challenge being faced by the dairy-free yogurt market.

Competitive Landscape and Europe Dairy-Free Yogurt Market Share Analysis

Europe dairy-free yogurt market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Europe presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to dairy-free yogurt market.

By Type (Almond, Coconut, Cashew, Soy, Oat, Rice, Others),

Flavour (Original/Plain, Strawberry, Vanilla, Blueberry, Others),

End User (Household and Food Service Industry),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Retail and Grocery Stores, Online Market),

Application (Food, Beverages, Bioethanol, Pharmaceuticals, Feed)

The countries covered in the Europe dairy-free yogurt market report are the U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, and rest of Europe.

Due to the presence of major market players in the Germany, and rising demand for plant-based food among consumers, Europe is expected to dominate the dairy-free yogurt market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The country section of the dairy-free yogurt market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Europe brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

