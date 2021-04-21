Do you remember? A question that is a bond. A question that triggers experiences is much stronger than what is currently happening. What happens now is boring, unworthy, hurt. What will happen tomorrow, excited, excited, frightened. And what happened, except for those who hold on to grudges, or even those who have a stamp, it has the web of memory, the magic, to add a point. Finding and reliving a friend can be better than finding and living a friend.

Everything changes with “do you remember?” The gaze is “tender”, we let go of our guard, we fly into this ethereal world that is past. For some reason we love who we were a lot more.

We keep calling our grandmother with my cousins. My cousin mimics his exclamation, an exclamation that only my grandmother made when, for example, the channel accidentally changed in the middle of a soap opera, the television was spoiled, or something unforeseen was imposed. “Oh!” It was just an onomatopoeic murmur. But it was his “Ooh,” he said in a low, thin voice. This is of no interest to anyone. When we are with more people, the nuance of “Ooh” my cousin does to imitate my grandmother goes unnoticed by others. But we cross our eyes: “Do you remember?” and the noose is tied. A vortex opens in the space-time dimension and it is as if we were back with our grandmother to watch TV.

My parents separated and met occasionally in the years that followed to make my transitions on door posts, cars, gates or on anniversaries and common events. In lengthy conversations, one of them sometimes succeeds in inserting an element from the past, an old friend or a trip. And the awkward conversation in which even two married people become strangers falls apart with the first one who has the courage to awaken the memory: “Do you remember?” who give in to a game in which they taught us that forgetting goes on. A “remembering” that fears no, but that feels yes. A code to act like people who once shared a life. An imposition of tenderness in the form of memory.

“Remember” is a safe place. There are people with opinions as different as we do, people with whom we argue, with whom we do not share the same view of the world, with whom we have heated political debates, but who have shaped our world. I think of an uncle I discuss politics with on Facebook, but when I meet him he tells me about the times we went to the automatic car washes, how I loved seeing the brushes that wrapped the windows and filled them with foam. how he was the only adult who took me to McDonald’s, how he taught me to ride a bike. “Do you remember?” Sometimes memory saves the present.

All families have their favorite stories that spread at dinners and gatherings that repeat themselves to the point of exhaustion and that are guaranteed to succeed. My mother always tells the story when I was a little girl and I asked her to close the windows at night because she was afraid she would be bitten by the berries. to which she replied that it wasn’t necessary because it had a very good ointment that would keep the melons from biting me. I asked suspiciously: “How does the mother do it?” I remember seeing his astonishment at my real suspicions: “How do I get what? …”; “Put the ointment in the melgas …” Whenever I repeat this story at full tables, my mother always finds my gaze at the end of the story and asks: “Do you remember?” The question activated that bond and, to the dwindling laughter of the audience, we went back to that night when I was a scared five year old girl but I didn’t need to be scared because my mother was with me and a mother always has an ointment for everyone Evil in the world.

Sometimes “do you remember?” It’s implicitly linked to reliving a memory so vivid that it doesn’t ask the question. Everyone remembers, everyone laughs. At other times, especially if it’s a group of friends, the plot increases: there’s someone who doesn’t remember anything, another who doesn’t remember details, and someone who relives the story in tapestry mode, adds here, the other there, The ball dissolves in a perfect compendium of laughter and nostalgia. Some contradict others: “No, that was the other night, that night the security guard in the disco became our friend and went to have breakfast with us! Do you remember? “

I love being with friends who remember our stories. We have gladly sacrificed the present for the past in which we were something else. More inconsistent, more adventurous, more fun.

But there are also stories that we don’t remember. And those who tell them are struck by the urgency to remind us by adding more and more elements until some light shines. As if only our memories confirmed what happened. As if this memory had to be saved by all actors so that it actually exists and can last in time. When I have trouble remembering an episode that was told to me and that I participated in, told so well, so believable, so believable and yet I cannot remember, another question comes up that does not hide the disappointment : ” Do not you remember?”

“Do not you remember?” It is also very useful when meeting friends of parents who last saw us when we were “like this” (sentence accompanied by the gesture that denotes our height at that time).

Remembering strengthens human relationships, it is as if our memory is a chest that only those who are important have entered. The ability to take revenge on others’ memories is a relief to our insecurities. When we meet someone we haven’t seen in a long time and whom we hold in high esteem, we think that someone we think would hardly keep an eye on us: “You don’t remember me, do you?” whether to alleviate this possible disappointment.

Remembering has the safety distance, the warmth of affection, the relief of pain, the filtering of consumables, the improvement of the phrases, the intensification of the feeling, the rounding of stories, the solicitation of the absent, the reduction of errors, the extension of gestures .

And when we don’t have someone around to share the complicity of a delicate memory with, it can be an object, a sound, or a smell to fulfill that role. When the music I’ve danced with friends starts playing, when I smell the perfume of those who have already left, I find Polaroid forgotten in the drawer. When I go to the locker and there’s the hat I haven’t left for so many years this summer, the postcard they sent me from afar, the school’s favorite case.

There are “hidden” memories in the lighter that we find, memories embedded in a dress, and happiness sublimated in an old plane ticket. There are objects that surprise us, make us laugh or tear us apart and stir our mood as if we were whispering: Do you remember?