Dermabrasion Market – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2028

Dermabrasion market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 836.16 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 7.59% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Dermabrasion is a type of a procedure in which a rotating instrument is used to remove the outer layers of skin, generally on the face. This type of skin resurfacing is used to treat sun damage, fine lines, acne scars and uneven texture. The process aids in thickening of collagen that results in younger skin texture. Also, this procedure is usually performed by the dermatologist or a plastic surgeon.

Dermabrasion market is segmented on the basis of device type, indication and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications. On the basis of device type, the dermabrasion market is segmented into manual dermabraders and motorized dermabraders. Manual dermabraders is further segmented into diamond wheel or fraise, wire brush, sterilized sandpaper, salt crystals and others. Based on indication, the dermabrasion market is segmented into surgical scars, benign tumors, actinic keratosis, rhinophyma, perioral rhytides and others. The end user segment of dermabrasion market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, home care and others.

The countries covered in the dermabrasion market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The major players covered in the dermabrasion market report are Alma Lasers, Photomedex, Inc, Viora Med, Dermaglow, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Altair Instruments, Silhouet-Tone, Skin for Life, Advanced Microderm, Inc., New Shining Image LLC, Genesis Biosystems, Inc., PROCTER & GAMBLE, DermaSweep, Inc., Sylvan Company, Aesthetic Solutions Inc., Laser Resellers, Image Derm Inc., Pretika and Delasco among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.



