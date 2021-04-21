Culture is an essential capital of opinion

“The journey is more important than the destination.” The phrase comes from Eduardo Lourenço and illustrates well the symbolism mobilized by Coimbra’s candidacy for European Capital of Culture 2027 (CEC 2027). This candidacy pays homage to the philosopher – one of the greatest figures of the Portuguese intelligentsia, who last December expressed her enthusiasm for the Coimbra candidacy, with cultural roots in this region still mourning its disappearance, longer-term commitment to the culture. The undoing of this trip without return was made through the establishment of a municipal council for culture by the municipality of Coimbra. This was the starting point that immediately put the candidacy in the right direction. Making Coimbra the European Capital of Culture can be our goal and the journey that awaits us promises to wake the tide of Portuguese culture – and well beyond 2027.

On this trip collectives, institutions and all cultural agents of the Coimbra region joined the same boat, who can now jointly express the desire to keep the flame of art in all its fronts and aspects aflame through the local council of culture. This initiative, which is one of the objectives for Coimbra’s candidacy for CEC 2027, fulfills an old ambition of the sector: to have a central place in the place where the decisions that shape the cultural life of the region are made. From here, culture makes its contribution to the sustainable development of the community. From here, the prerequisites are created so that the sector gains solidity and permeability.

So we are sure to embark on this never-ending journey at a time when the culture in Portugal is longing for a lifesaver. On the one hand, the pandemic has shown us how important culture is for collective health. Music, cinema, theater, dance, painting and every other form of art were essential during detention to protect us from boredom and the snares of our own minds. During this health crisis we rediscovered how we need these manifestations to breathe, to know our own fascinations, to question the origins of our beliefs … to end up becoming better people and a sense of society.

On the other hand, the cultural sector was the most disadvantaged and struggled not to submit to any political and economic model that would stifle it. Last year, the entire cultural market in the European Union must have fallen by an average of 87%. In Portugal, the decrease was 80%, and to further exacerbate this context, the strategic vision for Portugal’s recovery plan 2020-2030 elaborated by António Costa Silva concluded, which concerns the use of European funds entirely from the cultural sector. The same applies to the recognition of culture as an important pillar for the material and immaterial design of our community.

That is why regional and national mobilization for culture is so important and we are proud that Coimbra and the entire region are on this path. The “city pact” for the candidacy for European Capital of Culture was unanimously adopted and marks a rare agreement between all political parties on the cultural enhancement of the region and the incentive to mobilize all actors so that we do not return to leave the sector. Why yes … culture is an essential asset!

The author writes according to the new orthographic convention