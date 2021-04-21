Cosmetics Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled |  LOreal International, Avon Products, Inc., Procter & Gamble

The Cosmetics Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

The attention on the overwhelming players LOreal International, Avon Products, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, REVLON, Kao Corporation, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Skin Food, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Clarins, Alticor Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Yves Rocher, Shiseido Co.,Ltd, Maybelline New York and Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Global cosmetics market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 435.47 Billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 648.31 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the changing lifestyles and rising disposable income of several countries.

Cosmetics are widely used and accepted in many different cultures. The popularity of cosmetics can be attributed to the creative self-expression and self-identity aspect. Makeup and cosmetics can be used to subtly enhance natural features or create a brand new, out-of-this-world look. The cosmetic and makeup industry is worth billions of dollars and continues to increase due to the growing popularity and acceptance of makeup and cosmetics.

Due to the popularity of cosmetics, especially fragrances and perfumes, many designers who are not necessarily involved in the cosmetic industry came up with perfumes carrying their names. Moreover, some actors and singers have their own perfume line. Designer perfumes are, like any other designer products, the most expensive in the industry as the consumer pays for the product and the brand. Famous Italian fragrances are produced by Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, and others.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturers of cosmetic products began producing hand sanitizers, personal care products,and cleaning agentswith surge in demand for these products during the pandemic.However, some of the cosmetic products such as deodorants, sun care, and others underwent challenges in production, distribution, and supply of raw materials.

Supermarket/hypermarket stores were closed down due to the lockdown imposed by governments for prevention of the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, online platforms closed deliveries. However, the operations and deliveries are expected to resume during post-lockdown.

Manufacturers increased advertisementson social media for herbal skin care products as health consciousness among peoplesurged during the pandemic.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising demand of natural ingredients in various cosmetic products is expected to drive the market growth

Attractive marketing strategies and changing packaging styles are also expected to stimulate the market growth

Advanced beauty treatments is expected to restrain the market growth

Growing awareness related to the possible side-effects of cosmetics is also expected to hamper the market growth

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the Cosmetics market.

In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key market segments to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive analysis of the region is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies

In conclusion, the Cosmetics Market report is a genuine source for accessing the research data which is projected to exponentially grow your business. The report provides information such as economic scenarios, benefits, limits, trends, market growth rates, and figures. SWOT analysis and Porters Five analysis is also incorporated in the report.

Conducts Overall COSMETICS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Category (Skin & Sun Care Products, Hair Care Products, Deodorants, Fragrances, Makeup & Color Cosmetics),

Distribution Channel (Retail Sale, Online Sale),

Gender (Male, Female)

The COSMETICS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, LOreal International is recognized as the global leader in the world for the third time in a row with triple “A” score. This would help in the development of the company and also helps to enhance the customer base.

In December 2018, Avon Products, Inc. launched new K-beauty collection products with a wide range of new and innovative products from Korea. This strategy helped the company to expand their product portfolio.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

