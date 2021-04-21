Compostable Packaging Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | International Paper, Smurfit Kappa, Mondi

The Compostable Packaging Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

The attention on the overwhelming players TIPA Compostable Packaging, ULTRA GREEN SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING, International Paper, Smurfit Kappa, Mondi, BASF SE, Be Green Packaging HQ, Futamura Group, Stora Enso, WestRock Company, BIOPAK, Amcor plc, Wuxi Topteam Co.Ltd, NatureWorks LLC, Ecolifellc.com, Lithey Inc., Paper Water Bottle, Genpak, LLC, Biotec Pvt. Ltd, and Avani Eco among other domestic and global players

Compostable packaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 21,633.39 million by 2027.

Increasing usage of liners in temperature sensitive drugs which requires innovative packaging is a driving factor for the market growth. Rising popularity of biodegradable products and also increasing concern on the pollution level is accelerating the consumption of compostable packaging products which drives the market.

This compostable packaging market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

By Product Type (Bags, Trays, Cups, Plates, Films, Lids, Straws, Cutlery, Bowls, Clamshells, Pouches & Sachets, Others),

Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Others),

Packaging Layer (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging),

Distribution Channel (B2B, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, Others),

End-User (Food & Beverages, Medical, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Textile Goods, Personal & Home Care, Chemical, Others)

The countries covered in Compostable Packaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the compostable packaging market as in Germany and the countries like Russia, the production and consumption of bio-degradable plastic are very huge which boosts the demand in wide range of applications. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing business expansion and awareness among the customers. China is leading the growth of the Asia-Pacific market due to major usage of plastic bags in the retail stores. In the North America region, the country the U.S. is dominating as the packaging industry is growing very rapidly in the region. Also, with the increasing consumption of bottles and cans, the demand for compostable packaging is growing.

Mondi collaborated hands with Ellen MacArthur Foundation so that they can decrease the level of plastic pollution. The focus of the collaboration is to enhance the design of the product and reach 100% recycled or compostable packaging products by the year 2025.

Genpak LLC and Danimer Scientific signed a partnership agreement to initiate a new stream of biodegradable food containers. It will help the company to decrease the impact of non-biodegradable products on the environment in the year 2019. With the help of this partnership the company will get cutting edge material so that they can create innovative packaging.

