Cloud Robotics Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends, Share, COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Google, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, C2RO, CloudMinds, Hit Robot Group

Latest added Cloud Robotics Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Amazon Robotics, Google, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, C2RO, CloudMinds, Hit Robot Group, V3 Smart Technologies, Rapyuta Robotics, and Ortelio.

This report studies the Cloud Robotics Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Cloud Robotics Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Cloud Robotics Market, By Components (Software, Services), Service Model (PaaS, IaaS, SaaS), Application (Industrial robots, Customer robots, Military robots, Commercial robots), End user & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027".

To Avail deep insights of Cloud Robotics Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Cloud Robotics Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects

The cloud robotics market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 24.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.4 % during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. The major factors driving the market growth are the proliferation of the cloud technology, broad spectrum use of wireless technologies increase in the adoption of IoT and advancements in AI and machine learning technologies.

This report aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of the cloud robotics market across different segments: components (software and services), service models (Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS)), applications (industrial robots, military robots, commercial robots and personal robots), deployment models, end-users (verticals and third-party users), and regions. The primary objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and recent developments) influencing the market growth, analyze the market opportunities for stakeholders, and offer details of the competitive landscape to the market leaders.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the cloud robotics market size began with capturing data on the key vendor revenues through secondary sources, such as annual reports, ResearchGate, Springer, IEEE Xplore, press releases and investor presentations of companies, and white papers, certified publications, and articles from recognized associations and government publishing sources. Vendor offerings were also taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall market size of the global market from the revenues of the key market players. After arriving at the overall market size, the market was split into several segments and subsegments, which were then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key industry personnel, such as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments. The breakdown of the primary participants is depicted in the figure below:

The cloud robotics market includes companies such as Amazon Robotics (US), Google (US), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), C2RO (Canada), CloudMinds (US), Hit Robot Group (US), V3 Smart Technologies (Singapore), Rapyuta Robotics (Japan), Ortelio (UK),and Tend (US).

Key Target Audience

Software vendors

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and telecom providers

Internet of Things (IoT) platform/middleware providers

Device and sensor providers

Cloud platform providers

Third-party integration providers

Consultancy firms and advisory firms

Robot manufacturers

Investors and venture capitalists

Value-added Resellers (VARs)

Software and application developers

Government agencies

The research report categorizes the market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following subsegments:

Cloud Robotics Market By Component

Software

Services

Market By Service Model

IaaS

PaaS

SaaS

Cloud Robotics Market By Application

Industrial robots

Customer robots

Military robots

Commercial robots

Market By End-user

Third party users

Verticals

Cloud Robotics Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketDigits offers customizations as per the company’s specific requirements. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

Product matrix provides detailed product information and comparison

Geographic Analysis

Further breakdown of the North American cloud robotics market

Further breakdown of the European market

Further breakdown of the APAC market

Further breakdown of the MEA market

Further breakdown of the Latin American market

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

In the components segment, the software segment is expected to have the larger market share during the forecast period, due to the rapid need for developing businesses and building better applications and the changing database environment. This is expected to result in the need for advanced and flexible robot cloud software solutions for addressing multiple challenges. In the services segment, the training and support services segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. These services are designed to provide a wide range of service offerings that help meet the specific needs of customers who require maximum benefits from their hardware and software. These services also assist the robot manufacturers and integrators in successfully implementing cloud robotics solutions.

In the deployment types segment, the public cloud deployment type is expected to carry the largest market share as compared to that of the private and hybrid cloud deployment types. Most of the cloud robotics developers prefer using the public cloud deployment model, because of its cost-effectiveness and benefits. The public cloud is highly scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient as compared to the private cloud. The public cloud services may be offered free of cost, or on a pay-per-use model, depending upon the requirements of the end-users. The cloud storage providers prefer the public cloud deployment model the most, due to the ease of access and faster deployment feature. In the verticals segment, the manufacturing vertical is expected to have the largest market share in the cloud robotics market in 2017. The demand for robotic machines is continuously increasing among manufacturers, as they are looking for ways to improve their operational efficiencies as well as mitigate their costs. In the manufacturing industry, robotic arms are used for replacing manual labour. Manufacturers are taking benefits of robot simulations, which are increasing the efficiency of production processes, quality control, predictive maintenance, and product innovation. This also helps companies in reducing the production time as well as the costs associated with it.

North America is expected to have the largest share in the cloud robotics market during the forecast period. The reason being, the majority of vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon Robotics, are based in North America. The region is also expected to account for the major market share and considered the most advanced region in terms of cloud, AI, and machine learning technologies. The region witnesses many R&D activities in the field of robotics for o bringing advancements to cloud computing, AI, robotics, and machine learning technologies. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the region is home to a creditable amount of manufacturing units, which are gradually embracing the adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud robotics.

The proliferation of cloud technology, broad spectrum use of wireless technologies and smart devices, increase in adoption of IoT, and advancements in AI and machine learning technologies are expected to drive the growth of the cloud robotics market. However, data privacy and security concerns, and high initial costs and R&D expenses may hinder the market growth and act as a restraining factor that can hamper business-critical functions in the market.

The major vendors in the cloud robotics market are Amazon Robotics (US), Google (US), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), C2RO (Canada), CloudMinds (US), Hit Robot Group (US), V3 Smart Technologies (Singapore), Rapyuta Robotics (Japan), Ortelio (UK), and Tend (US).

Influence of the Cloud Robotics market report

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Cloud Robotics market

Cloud Robotics market recent innovations and major events

A Detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Cloud Robotics market-leading players

Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Cloud Robotics market for forthcoming years

In-depth understanding of Cloud Robotics market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the market report

