Cashmere Clothing Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Loro Piana S.P.A., Brunello Cucinelli SpA, Alyki – Felice De Palma & C

Key players include Loro Piana S.P.A., Brunello Cucinelli SpA, Alyki – Felice De Palma & C., Pringle of Scotland, Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia S.p.A., SofiaCashmere, Autumn Cashmere., Malo, Crown Cashmere, NG Apparels, The White Company, James Johnston & Company of Elgin Limited., Kutenai Clothing, KINROSS CASHMERE, NatureKnit, Invisible World., Ameri, Reformation, Naadam, among others.

Global cashmere clothing market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.88% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing popularity of these products and adjustable nature of these products are the factor for the growth of this market.

Cashmere clothing’s are those which are manufactured using cashmere and cashmere yarn. They are one of the softest fibres and can be woven into extremely smooth, luxurious, long-lasting clothes, but it comes at a price. They are widely used for the manufacturing of tees& polo, sweaters &coats, pants &trousers and other.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand for premium quality product will drive the market growth

Rising disposable income also enhances demand of cashmere clothing in the market

Rising demand for cashmere clothing such as coat & tees is another factor boosting the market growth The ability to enhance the aesthetic apparel acts as a market driver a

High manufacturing cost restricts the growth of the market in the forecast period

Limited availability of raw material also acts as a market restraint

By Product (Sweaters & Coats, Pants &Trousers, Tees &Polo, Others),

End- User (Men, Women, Children)

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Reformation announced the launch of their new denim and cashmere which are manufactured using sustainable fabrics. Reformation has introduced a fresh, expanded denim offering produced from freshly established fibers including organic, regenerative and recycled fibers such as organic cotton, and recycled elastin. The new line of cashmere is produced using 70% recycled cashmere, 25% conventional cashmere and 5% responsible wool yarn providing comfort of conventional cashmere

In September 2018, Naadam announced the launch of their high quality cashmere sweaters for USD75. The main aim of the launch is to expand their reach and to explain people how they will ethical, high-end cashmere at such low prices. This launch will also strengthen their position in the market

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Cashmere Clothing Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Cashmere Clothing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Cashmere Clothing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Cashmere Clothing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Cashmere Clothing Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Cashmere Clothing Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Cashmere Clothing Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Cashmere Clothing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Cashmere Clothing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Cashmere Clothing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Cashmere Clothing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Cashmere Clothing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Cashmere Clothing Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

