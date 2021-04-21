Brussels gives the CGD the green light to complete the newsstand restructuring process

Caixa Geral de Depósitos announced on Wednesday that the European Directorate-General for Competition has completed the monitoring process that began in 2017 when the public bank needed five billion to meet its solidity requirements. And so, according to the bank, the restructuring plan was “successfully” completed.

The institution, headed by Paulo Macedo, announced that “it has received a communication from the Directorate-General for Competition of the European Commission (DG Comp) announcing the completion of the monitoring process of the Strategic Plan 2017-2020 agreed between the Portuguese State and the European Commission and officially approved on March 10, 2017 ”.

To ensure approval of a restructuring process that included injecting nearly five billion euros in public capital, broken down into debt, capital aid, and other instruments, the bank had to set targets for cost and profit cuts that would enable the money to be preserved without it constituting illegal state aid in the light of European competition.

Since then, in the light of state aid rules, Caixa has had to act as if it were a private entity. According to the bank, “during this time, regular reports were submitted and the implementation of the plan discussed, so that the notification has now been received and we can conclude that this has been successfully implemented. “

According to the bank’s statement published on the market, after this process was completed, a long period of monitoring of CGD’s activities by GD Comp ended in June 2012 with the issuance by CGD and the subscription by the state for liabilities from contingent capital (Coco’s). and the resulting state aid process which resulted in the 2013-2017 restructuring plan, which was not finalized, and then the 2017 recapitalization process and the corresponding strategic plan 2017-2020. “