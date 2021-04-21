Blockchain in Agriculture Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | IBM Corporation; Microsoft; SAP SE; Ambrosus; arc-net

The Blockchain in Agriculture Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

The attention on the overwhelming players IBM Corporation; Microsoft; SAP SE; Ambrosus; arc-net; OriginTrail; HARA; Ripe Technology, INC; VeChain Foundation; Eka Software Solutions Pvt Ltd; Project Provenance Ltd.;; and Full Profile.

Global Blockchain in Agriculture Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits and features provided with the implementation of blockchain in various end-use markets.

Blockchain is a technological database, where all of the transactions are recorded and connected with the help of cryptography, and every single recorded transaction is interlinked with the previous one. This database’s implementation in the agricultural market is expected to induce the transparency between the farmers and the users of these farm products, whether they are manufacturers or end-users.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing concerns regarding the wastage of food grains and agricultural resources requiring transparency in supply chain; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing cases of food contamination and food scams in the agricultural sector giving rise to growth of transparent supply chain methods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Lack of infrastructural services and capabilities of the developing regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Threats related to hacking and piracy of information available on blockchain platforms is expected to restrain the market growth

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

By Stakeholder (Growers; Food Manufacturers/Processors; Retailers);

Provider (Application & Solution Provider; Middleware Provider; Infrastructure & Protocol Provider);

Application (Product Traceability, Tracking & Visibility; Payment & Settlement; Smart Contracts; Governance, Risk & Compliance Management);

Organization Size (Large Enterprises; SMEs)

The BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Eka Software Solutions Pvt Ltd announced that, they had launched a new blockchain platform for coffee farmers situated in the Indian region. This platform launch will enable a number of users and farmers in avoiding the waste and provide a focused area for the sale of their commodities

In January 2019, HARA announced that, they had collaborated with SingularityNET at the World Web Forum held in Zurich, Switzerland from January 17-18, 2019. This collaboration will help farmer in delivering AI-based information on crop, soils, on the blockchain platform provided by HARA

