Biostimulants Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Eastman Chemical Company, OMEX, LALLEMAND Inc., Agrinos

The Biostimulants Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

The attention on the overwhelming players Eastman Chemical Company, OMEX, LALLEMAND Inc., Agrinos, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., FMC Corporation, Valagro SpA, Biolchim SPA, Isagro, Italpollina S.p.A., ADAMA Ltd, KOPPERT BIOLOGICAL SYSTEMS, Haifa Group, Novozymes, ACADIAN SEAPLANTS LIMITED, ATLÁNTICA AGRICOLA, Biostadt India Limited, Trade Corporation International, AGROENZYMAS, MICROMIX, Syngenta, Bayer AG, UPL among others.

Global biostimulants market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global biostimulants market is expected to reach USD 7,591.23 million by 2027 from USD 2,990.83 million in 2019, at the CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. High agricultural production worldwide is a major factor for the market growth.

Biostimulants are the products which can enhance life of plants in terms of the growth and productivity. It has the capability to increase stress tolerance of plant that may be in terms of disease or drought. With the use of biostimulant products, plants capacity to absorb water increases and it leads to better plant growth. The biostimulants products are found to be filling the gap between bio-fertilizers and pesticides as it can help the plant in both activities. Demand for biostimulants has increased in recent years. The organic farming is increasing worldwide due to people lifestyle change and need for high quality food products. Biostimulant products are found to be a better solution in organic agriculture sector. For instance, according to Research Institute of Organic Agriculture FiBL, it has been estimated that 181 countries have adopted organic agriculture worldwide in the year 2017.

This biostimulants market report provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Strong Investment in Research and Development Activities and New Technology Penetration

Biostimulants market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in agriculture sector with biostimulants product sales, impact of technological development in these products and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the biostimulants market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the Biostimulants market.

In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key market segments to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive analysis of the region is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies

SWOT analysis and Porters Five analysis is also incorporated in the report.

Conducts Overall BIOSTIMULANTS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Active Ingredients (Acid Based, Extract Based, Protein Hydrolysates, Microbial Amendments, Chitin, Chitosan, B-Vitamins, Others),

Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals, Other Crops),

Application Method (Foliar Treatment, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment),

Form (Liquid, Dry),

End User (Farmers, Related Industries, Research Institutes),

Origin (Natural Biostimulants, Synthetic Biostimulants),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect)

The countries covered in biostimulant market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Country Level Analysis, By Active Ingredients

Europe is dominating the global biostimulants market due to its proper definition as well as regulatory framework which makes higher numbers of manufacturers inclining towards its manufacturing. The demands for the biostimulant are higher as it has multiple benefits such as high crop productivity, better soil fertility and many others. To fulfil the increased demand of biostimulant in agriculture sector, manufacturers are taking strategic decisions and launching products in market. For instance, in February 2017, Bioiberica has launched Equilibrium. It is new biostimulant provided by the company in market which is developed specifically for fruit set and the start of fruit ripening. With this launch the company has increased its product portfolio and also the customer base in agriculture field.

In April 2019, Italpollina Inc. has acquired a Florida based company Horticultural Alliance Inc. which is engaged in providing plant health and maintenance solutions in agriculture market. With this acquisition the company has established its operation sites in the U.S. and enhanced their business in terms of revenue generation also.

In January 2019, ADAMA Ltd. has entered in acquisition with Jiangsu Huifeng Bio Agriculture Co., Ltd under non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU). This acquisition helped ADAMA Ltd. in enhancing their business in both China as well as worldwide in crop protection field.

