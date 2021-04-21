Baby Apparel Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Carter’s, Inc, Cotton On Group, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

The Baby Apparel Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

The attention on the overwhelming players Carter’s, Inc, Cotton On Group, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB., Nike, Inc, Gymboree, Truworths, Hanesbrands, Ralph Lauren., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, NG Apparels, Man Singh & Sons Pvt Ltd., Royal Apparel, DAISY (ESTD 1989) APPAREL DESIGNERS, JK Fashion, Sudarshaan Impex, Bryden Pte Ltd, ermantextile.com, Katif Apparel., Gerber Childrenswear., among others.

Global baby apparel market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing concern associated with the comfort of the baby and rising baby fashion trend are the factor for the market growth.

Baby apparel are clothing which are specially designed for the babies. These clothes are designed in such a way so they can provide safety and comfort to the infant. They are usually made of material such as cotton, wool and silk. Today many manufacturers create different styling clothes for the babies to create attractive look. Different baby apparel are outwear, socks, nightwear, tights among others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising working women population will drive the market growth

Increasing consciousness among population about babies presentation also acts as a market driver

Growing demand for stylish and trendy baby wears is another factor boosting the growth of this market

Increasing preference for branded apparel will also contributes as a factor driving this market growth

High production cost will hamper the market growth in the forecast period

Due to changing fashion trends and continuous shift in consumer tastes and preferences has resulted in rising costs of the raw materials of the baby clothing is another factor restricting this market growth

By Product (Outerwear, Underwear, Nightwear, Socks, Tights),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

Material (Cotton Baby Clothing, Wool Baby Clothing, Silk Baby Clothing),

Applications (0-12 Months, 12-24 Months, 2-3 Years)

The BABY APPAREL report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, GERBER announced the launch of their new range of Organic Baby Clothing Items. The main aim of the launch is to provide customer with safe and healthy baby products. This will help them to provide better products to the American market

In July 2018, Carter announced the launch of their new product range Carter’s KID which is specially designed for both boy and girls of sizes 4 to 14. This new range is a combination of color, style, quality and graphics which children want. This launch will help the company to meet the rising demand of the customer and will strengthen their position

