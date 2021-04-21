Atlético also leaves and Agnelli gives the end of the European Super League to international football

After the division, dissonance. The massive abandonment of the English phalanx, from which the announced European football super league was composed, led to the top of the competition announcing in a statement the intention to continue on the path even with a renovation. But the Juventus president’s speech is now pointing in the opposite direction.

Citing the Reuters agency, Andrea Agnelli, who resigned his position as the European Club Association (ECA) a few days ago to take over the vice-presidency of the Super League, admitted that the requirements for this project have not been met: frank and honestly, no. I am convinced of the friendliness of the project, but we cannot have a tournament with six teams. “

A vision that in some ways clashes with the content of the statement made this Wednesday at the direction of the competition in which Agnelli is involved. “Given the current circumstances, we will reconsider the steps to transform the project, always bearing in mind that our main goal is to give the fans the best experience possible and to ensure solidarity mechanisms for the entire football community.”

In addition, the Italian head of state had shown enormous security in his speech yesterday, and hours before the British defeat the conviction was absolute: “There is a blood pact between our clubs, the Super League project offers 100% opportunities for success. We moved on, ”he told the daily La Repubblica.

Among the leaders who have come forward, Florentino Pérez, President of Real Madrid and the Superliga, is the one who remains the most determined. Not reducible even after the most recent positions. But if there’s one thing that the past few days have shown, it’s that the fundamentals of this new tournament are frankly less solid than the words of its creators.

Furthermore, the movements around the competition cannot stop there. There are signs of a withdrawal attributed to Atletico Madrid. The Barcelona president has already publicly stated that the final decision will be with the members (and from what has been seen, the fans have been the focus of the greatest pressure on the club’s directors). According to the Transalpine press, Inter Milan is expected to be the first Italian emblem to separate itself from the project.