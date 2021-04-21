Armed Forces: the Importance of Reform | opinion
The reform of the upper structure of the armed forces has been the subject of debate in the Portuguese press. However, a debate that is very technical and difficult to follow by public opinion in general. A debate among highly qualified military personnel that society has not mobilized. This is neither the time nor the place to discuss technical issues, but there is one question that interests all of us citizens and that we can all understand: whether or not the importance of the reform is in the national interest.