Airless Packaging Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | O.Berk Company, LLC, Sonoco Products Company, ALBEA, Silgan Holdings Inc

Airless packaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 7,169.21 million by 2028. Increasing demand of food and beverages sector are driving factors for the market growth.

Airless packaging is a packaging solution which is designed in such a way that the product is safe from normal air by maintaining the quality and shelf life of the product. The airless packaging is designed to keep the product dry for longer duration of time. The applications in which airless packaging is used are food and beverages, personal and home care, health and among others. The most common type of material used in airless packaging is plastic and glass respectively.

Rise in Demand of Airless Packaging of Food Products

Airless packaging market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development Airless packaging and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the airless packaging market.

By Packaging Type (Rigid Plastics and Flexible Plastics),

Material Type (Plastic, Glass and Others),

Category (Premium and Mass),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores and E-Commerce),

End-User (Personal Care and Home Care, Healthcare, Food & Beverages and Others)

The countries covered in airless packaging market report are Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Rest of Europe, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of middle East and Africa.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of increasing business expansion and awareness in cosmetic and personal care products in rural areas and with rise in demand in food and beverage industry with rise in income level. China is leading the growth of the Asia-Pacific market due to growing population that raises the demand of packaging solution that will reduce the amount of contamination of products in the shipment process, which boosts demand of airless packaging while Germany is dominating the Europe market due to the increasing demand of packed food product in the region. In the North America region, U.S. is dominating due to the increase in demand of food and beverages product in the region. Also, with the increasing demand in personal care industry boosts the demand for airless packaging market.

In November 2020, East Hill Industries, LLC introduced a new product “double wall airless bottles”. The bottles are designed in many size and shape with different colour options availability with a high viscosity pumps attached on the bottles. This will help increase in sales and revenue value of East Hill Industries, LLC.

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Airless Packaging Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Airless Packaging Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Airless Packaging

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Airless Packaging industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Airless Packaging Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Airless Packaging Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Airless Packaging Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Airless Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Airless Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Airless Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Airless Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Airless Packaging Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

