Adaptive Learning Market Dynamics, Regional Analysis And Research Forecasts 2021-2027 | Wiley, Istation, Area9 Lyceum, ScootPad, CogBooks

Latest added Adaptive Learning Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are McGraw-Hill, Pearson, Curriculum Associates, Wiley, Istation, Area9 Lyceum, ScootPad, CogBooks. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Adaptive Learning Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Adaptive Learning Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/adaptive-learning-market/sample/

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ” Adaptive Learning Market, By Component (Platform, Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise, Hybrid), End User (Academic (K-12 and Higher Education), Enterprise (SME and Large Enterprise)), Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2027″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Adaptive Learning Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Adaptive Learning Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Grab Complete Details with TOC @ https://marketdigits.com/adaptive-learning-market/toc/

The global adaptive learning market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 5.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.7% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the adaptive learning industry include the rising demand for eLearning solutions, personalized learning, and government initiatives for adaptive learning solutions.

The services segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on components, the services segment of the adaptive learning market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Adaptive learning service providers render a variety of services, which are categorized into consulting, implementation, and support and maintenance services. These services provide end users with services for adaptive learning solution development and smooth installation, deployment, and maintenance of ongoing solutions. Certain service providers assist end users in customized solution development for their organization. These service providers handle the implementation of solutions that are tailored to fit the business processes, such as customized solutions

The academic segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period

Based on end user, the academic segment is projected to hold a higher share in the adaptive learning market during the forecast period. Academic institutions, such as schools, colleges, universities, and private tutorials, are included in this segment. Academic end users in the market facilitate the process of learning and teaching through the share of data, voice, and video over adaptive learning platforms. This streamlines the education process by allowing mobility, interaction, and real-time teaching. The use of mobile phones and smart devices has become extremely popular among the younger generation. This is expected to boost the market for academic users.

The higher education segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on academic users, the higher education segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Educational organizations and institutions that provide education beyond K-12 are considered as higher education institutions. These include colleges and universities that are private and government funded. Though these institutions vary from region-to-region, based on the local law, the basic system of post-secondary education remains constant for higher education institutions. The use of digitalized systems has been prevalent and adopted in such organizations for quite a few years, paving the way for the adoption of adaptive learning solutions.

North America to record the highest market share during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the highest market share and play a huge role in the development of technology, which helps in the adoption of adaptive learning solutions across the major verticals. North America is one of the major adopters of adaptive learning platforms. The region plays a huge role in the development of technology, and emerging technologies and methodologies that reshape corporate training.

Adaptive learning platforms make use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to actively tailor content to each individual’s needs and its powerful feedback loops are used in blended learning environments for offering greater personalization. North America is expected to grow and adopt new technologies at the fastest pace as compared to the rest of the world and dominate the overall learning ecosystem. The major growth drivers for this region are collaborations between the government and network arenas as well as institutional partnerships between digital education vendors and research specialists. The need to enhance the skill sets of employees and technicalities among students in the region enforce universities and educational organizations to deploy adaptive learning platforms and services.

North America consists of developed countries with well-established economies and infrastructures that help educational stakeholders to invest in advanced technologies. The US and Canada are expected to have the highest adoption rates of the adaptive learning platform and services. Hence, North America dominates the global adaptive learning market with a notable market share.

Key Market Players:

Key market players profiled in this report include McGraw-Hill (US), Pearson (UK), Curriculum Associates (UK), Wiley (US), Istation (US), Area9 Lyceum(US), ScootPad (US), CogBooks (UK), VitalSource (US), DreamBox (US), Impelsys (US), Mathspace (Australia), Fulcrum Labs (US), Knowre (US), Follett (US), Imagine Learning (US), Cerego (US), Realizeit (US), K12 (US), and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships and new service launches to expand their presence further in the adaptive learning market and broaden their customer base.

McGraw-Hill provides SmartBook, LearnSmart, Learning Science Platform, Assessment and Learning in Knowledge Spaces (ALEKS), and Redbird Advanced Learning solutions in the market. The company offers SmartBook through the McGraw-Hill Connect learning platform, which caters to higher education institutes in more than 90 disciplines. The SmartBook tracks students’ progress and provides reports that allow instructors to identify where and when students are facing difficulties. The solution also makes the instructor more aware of students facing the most difficulties, which can lead to the issue being resolved.

The instructor has control over the course and he/she can also add pre-testing assignments. LearnSmart is online adaptive courseware that helps learners in their homework and lab sessions. It observes the learner’s confidence, time to complete learning exercises, performance on questions, mastery of prior learning objectives, and the past performance of learners. The Learning Science Platform helps create a data layer over the content, which helps learners to extract the right content at the right time. This increases the efficiency, engagement, and retention rate of the students. In this solution, instructors can also retrieve real-time analytics and know the exact progress of the learners. ALEKS is a web-based learning system that covers a wide range of courses in math for K-12 and higher education.

The company’s QuickTables program provides math fact fluency for addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. It also offers specialized preparation programs for chemistry and physics. In September 2016, McGrwa-Hill acquired Redbird Advanced Learning, which is used to provide digital personalized learning. This is an online blended and adaptive learning solution that offers a library of common core math and English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum for its learners.

This research report categorizes the adaptive learning market to forecast revenue and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:

Based on components:

Platform

Services

Based on application:

EdTech Companies

Educational Institutes

Based on deployment

Cloud

On-premises

Based on end user:

Academic

Enterprise

Based on regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

Recent Developments

In February 2020, McGraw-Hill signed an agreement with Proctorio, a provider of the learning integrity platform. McGraw-Hill will use remote proctoring and browser locking capabilities of Proctorio for assessments in its McGraw-Hill Connect Digital Learning Platform. These services will be initially for college courses and will start from Fall 2020. In January 2020, Pearson acquired Smart Sparrow, an adaptive learning platform provider. Pearson acquired Smart Sparrow for approximately USD 25 million to enhance its capabilities in the adaptive learning market. This acquisition will also accelerate the growth of Pearson’s Global Learning Programme (GLP). In August 2019, Curriculum Associates upgraded its solutions i-Ready and Ready. Curriculum Associates added learning games to i-Ready and Ready. These games are related to classroom mathematics to help students practice mathematical concepts. These upgrades are for grade K-5 students to motivate and encourage them understand mathematics. In May 2019, Wiley acquired Knewton, an adaptive learning platform provider. The company acquired Knewton to enhance its capabilities in the adaptive learning market and provide its available eContent to users in the market. Knewton majorly focused on customers from K-12 and higher education institutes. In August 2018, Istation collaborated with Boulder Learning. The collaboration was on oral reading and listening program to measure the accuracy, fluency, and expressions of students while reading. With this collaboration, Istation incorporated Boulder Learning’s speech-recognition and assessment product called Fluent Oral Reading Assessment (FLORA) in its Oral Reading Fluency (ORF) assessment program.

Key questions addressed by the report:

What are the growth opportunities in the adaptive learning market?

What is the competitive landscape scenario in the market?

What are the regulations that are expected to have an impact on the market?

How have adaptive learning solution and services evolved from traditional technologies?

What are the dynamics of the market?

This Adaptive Learning report proves to be a finest and excellent market report as it is generated with the myriad of critical factors. To put marketplace clearly into the focus, most up to date market insights & analysis has been offered via this report. The market data presented in the report helps to recognize different market opportunities present internationally. This Adaptive Learning report is also useful when launching a new product or expanding the business regionally or globally. Moreover, it considers both qualitative and quantitative techniques of market analysis where focus groups or in-depth interviews & customer survey or analysis of secondary data has been carried out respectively.

This Adaptive Learning market research report is a demonstrated source of data and information that gives a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities & status. Very talented minds have invested their lot of time for doing market research analysis and hence generate this market report. The report performs estimations about top players & brands with respect to their actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the market. This global market report gives an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by considering major factors such as revenue, cost, & gross margin.

Influence of the Adaptive Learning market report

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Adaptive Learning market

Adaptive Learning market recent innovations and major events

A Detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Adaptive Learning market-leading players

Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Adaptive Learning market for forthcoming years

In-depth understanding of Adaptive Learning market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the market report

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Adaptive Learning market

Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of Adaptive Learning , Applications of Adaptive Learning , Market Segment by Regions

Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure

Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Adaptive Learning , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis

Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Adaptive Learning Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

Chapter 7 and 8, The Adaptive Learning Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Rolled Annealed Copper Foil

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type 12µm, 18µm, 35µm, Other, Market Trend by Application Double sided FPC, Single sided FPC, Lithium batteries, Other

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 11, The Consumers Analysis of Global Rolled Annealed Copper Foil

Chapter 12, Adaptive Learning Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, Adaptive Learning sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/adaptive-learning-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : sales@marketdigits.com