A “wake” in seven cities to honor cultural workers – those who have been left behind and those who continue to fight Covid-19

This Wednesday at least seven cities will have a coffin in the street to host a multiregional “wake” in honor of cultural professionals – those affected by the pandemic that exposed the precariousness of the labor fabric of the sector in Portugal, and those who who continue to ask for more and better support: “The government, the political groups, do not know who we are, how many we are, how we work,” complains Anaísa Raquel from the organization Vigília Cultura e Artes and the consequences that arise this results in the eve of the Council of Ministers devoted to culture, from which new measures must emerge.