Vegan Cheese Market 2021: Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It Is A Long-Term Investment | Know The COVID19 Impact

The latest research report on Vegan Cheese Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Kite Hill; Nush Foods; Tesco.com; Follow Your Heart; Field Roast; Miyoko’s; WayFare Inc; Good Planet Foods; The Regal Vegan; Tofutti Brands, Inc.; Bute Island Foods Ltd; Kinda Co.; So Delicious Dairy Free; Reine LLC; Uhrenholt A/S; Dr-Cow Tree Nut Cheese; Vtopian Artisan Cheeses; Parmela Creamery; Gardener Cheese Company; Daiya Foods Inc.; GreenSpace Brands among others.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Vegan cheese is a plant-based dairy alternative product which is manufactured with the extraction of milks from various nuts and plants. This product does not utilize the milk, nutrients derived from animals. Even with the consumption of plant-based raw materials the product is an excellent protein source while also providing cholesterol-free alternative to the consumers.

The Vegan Cheese is segmented on the basis of types and breadth of solutions offered by each of them. The first type is Type (Parmesan, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Cream Cheese, Cheddar), Product Form (Slices, Blocks & Wedges, Shreds), Source (Coconut, Almond, Soy, Rice, Cashew, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), End-Use Industry (Food Servicing, Food Processing, Retail & Household)

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of veganism as a mainstream habit instead of a rare fashionable interest is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing concerns regarding the health of animals and restrictions on animal-based food products is expected to drive the growth of the market

Variety of product offerings as well as major manufacturers focusing on expansion of their business operations worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing rate of preference in adoption of dairy-free alternatives due to better nutritional value is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Higher priced products is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lower awareness rate amongst individuals in the developing regions of the world is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product Type

Parmesan

Mozzarella

Ricotta

Cream Cheese

Cheddar

By Product Form

Slices

Blocks & Wedges

Shreds

By Source

Coconut

Almond

Soy

Rice

Cashew

Others

Peanut

Pine Nuts

Hazelnut

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Online

Indirect

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Retail Stores

Large

Small

Online

By End-Use Industry

Food Servicing

Hotels

Restaurants

Cafes

Others

Food Processing

Bakery & Confectionery

Dips & Sauces

Dairy & Desserts

Retail & Household

Fast Food Snacks

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In September 2018, GreenSpace Brands announced that they had introduced “Riot Eats” brand focused on delivering plant-based dairy products. The brand was unveiled at the “2018 Natural Products Expo East” and “CHFA East” held in United States and Canada respectively. The brand will be the only certified USDA organic cheese brand available for the North American market. This brand launch is the evidence to the strategy provided by the company to introduce vegan, dairy-free products that do not make it seem like a sacrifice for the vegan population

In January 2018, GreenSpace Brands announced that they had completed the acquisition of Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc. for approximately USD 17.8 million. This acquisition will focus on making “Go Veggie” brand North America’s biggest plant-based food business, and will also result in greater presence of GreenSpace Brands in the North America region, especially for plant-based food products

Research strategies and tools used-:

