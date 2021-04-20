U.S. Biofilms Treatment Market 2021:Current Trends and Technology Enhancements with Top Players -Coloplast Group, Organogenesis Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG (a subsidiary of B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG), Zimmer Biomet, PulseCare Medical

Data Bridge Market research presents the top quality and comprehensive Biofilms Treatment research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This Biofilms Treatment report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies. It analyzes the detailed insight with respect to industries and geographies. The detailed information of the existed industries is the first acquired by the dedicated team to provide exact and accurate data of the market.

U.S. biofilms treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 704.41 million by 2027 from USD 394.82 million in 2019. Rising prevalence of chronic, surgical and traumatic wounds and increasing burn injuries, are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The major companies which are dealing in the biofilms treatment are Smith+Nephew, ConvaTec Inc. (a subsidiary of ConvaTec Group PLC), Coloplast Group, Organogenesis Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG (a subsidiary of B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG), Zimmer Biomet, PulseCare Medical, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, HARTMANN USA, Inc. (a subsidiary of Hartmann AG), 3M, Sanara MedTech Inc., Misonix, Kerecis, Next Science Limited, MiMedx, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, and Medline Industries, Inc., among others.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the biofilms treatment market.

For instance,

In November 2020, Next Science Limited signed a partnership agreement with 3M for exclusive distribution of BlastX a gel used for biofilms treatment formed over the wounds. This distribution agreement helped the company to generate more revenue by enhancing its distribution capabilities.

In September 2016, Convatec Inc. (A Subsidiary of ConvaTec Group Plc) launched AQUACEL Ag SURGICAL SP dressing used for prevention of biofilms formation over the chronic surgical wounds. This product launch helped the company to boost up its product portfolio.

Scope of the U.S. Biofilms Treatment Market

All country based analysis of the U.S. biofilms treatment market is further analysed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of wound type, the U.S. biofilms treatment market is segmented into a traumatic & surgical wound, open wound, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcer, dental plaque, chronic sinusitis, burns, and others. On the basis of methods, the U.S. biofilms treatment market is segmented into prevention, killing, and debridement. On the basis of product, the U.S. biofilms treatment market is segmented into debridement equipment, gauzes and dressings, gels, ointments and sprays, wipes, pads, and lavage solutions, grafts and matrices, and others. On the basis of treatment, the U.S. biofilms treatment market is segmented into biofilm disruptors, antimicrobial treatments, antibiotic medication, photo inactivation, and others. On the basis of the route of administration, the U.S. biofilms treatment market is segmented into oral, topical, and others. On the basis of end user, the U.S. biofilms treatment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, ambulatory surgical centers, wound care centers, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the U.S. biofilms treatment market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales, pharmacies, and others.

U.S. Biofilms Treatment Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for the U.S. biofilms treatment is growing with market leader such as Organogenesis Inc. which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 12.85%. The company has gained outstanding sale by providing advanced biofilms treatment products.

In May 2019, Organogenesis Inc. received innovative technology contract from Vizient Inc. The company has received this contract for advancement of antimicrobial wound dressing solutions so as to help hospital experts. This contract helped the company to continuously boost up its product portfolio of biofilms treatment.

Biofilms Treatment Market Developments

In January 2020, Medline Industries Inc. acquired Médi-Sélect a company engaged in distribution of medical products. As the Medline is engaged in manufacturing and distribution of advanced wound care product used for biofilms prevention and treatment, this acquisition helped the company to boost up its products distribution capabilities.

In May 2019, 3M signed an acquisition agreement with Acelity Inc, for acquisition of KCL solutions products involving advanced wound care dressings in order to get rid of biofilm formation. This agreement paved the way for company’s product portfolio expansion.

