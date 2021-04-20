Transforming the Future of eHealth market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 | Telecare Corporation, MEDISAFE, Set Point Medical, IBM, Doximity, Inc., GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation

Transforming the Future of eHealth market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 | Telecare Corporation, MEDISAFE, Set Point Medical, IBM, Doximity, Inc., GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation

*Market Analysis*

eHealth market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 310.09 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 22.51% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing usage of big data and scarcity of healthcare professionals will help in driving the growth of the eHealth market.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the eHealth Market report:

The major players covered in the eHealth market report are Epocrates Inc., Telecare Corporation, MEDISAFE, Set Point Medical, IBM, Doximity, Inc., GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens Healthineers, Optum, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation., Athenahealth, Cisco Systems among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global eHealth Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

By Product & Service (eHealth Solutions, eHealth Services)

End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmacies & Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Consumers, Others)

If opting for the Global version of eHealth Market Analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

eHealth market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for eHealth market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the eHealth market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

