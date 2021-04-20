Transforming the Future of Digital Therapeutics Market will exhibit a CAGR of around 21.04% for the forecast period of 2021-2028 |SAMSUNG, GAIA AG, Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Welldoc’s Bluestar, Solera Network, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Better Therapeutics, LLC, BigHealth, Biofourmis

Transforming the Future of Digital Therapeutics Market will exhibit a CAGR of around 21.04% for the forecast period of 2021-2028 |SAMSUNG, GAIA AG, Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Welldoc’s Bluestar, Solera Network, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Better Therapeutics, LLC, BigHealth, Biofourmis

Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market is growing with factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disease, rising awareness by government agencies. However, digital payment associated with digital therapeutics may obstruct the growth of the market in the given forecast period.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

ATENTIV

2Morrow Inc.

Ayogo Health Inc.

Ginger

Click Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognoa

Better Therapeutics, Inc

CogniFit

CANARY HEALTH

Kaia Health

Happify, Inc.

MANGO HEALTH

Digital Therapeutics Analysis:

Digital therapeutics is a subset of digital healthcare that helps to prevent, manage and treat a medical disease or a disorder. Moreover, digital therapeutics also help to treat psychological conditions. Digital therapeutics help to improve patient outcomes as it is evidence-based digital healthcare technology. Digital therapeutics technology is effective and efficient in diagnosing conditions that are poorly addressed by the healthcare system such as chronic diseases, neurological disorders, and much more. Not just that, digital therapeutics help to deliver cheaper healthcare treatment and saves a good amount of time for the patient as well as the healthcare provider.

Competitive Landscape:

The digital therapeutics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to digital therapeutics market.

Research Methodology: Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Researchers, Scientists, Doctors, Manufacturers, Distributors and Industrial Professionals.

Supply Side: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers among others.

