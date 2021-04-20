Trade Surveillance Market by Companies, Growth, Competitors Analysis, New Technology and Forecast to 2027 Recent Research Reports of Trade Surveillance Market – Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Data Bridge Market Research

Trade Surveillance Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Trade Surveillance market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the trade surveillance market will exhibit a CAGR of 18.04% for the forecast period of 2021-2028 and is expected to reach USD 2.5115 billion by 2028. Rising demand and need for improved security and increased incidences of fraud and data manipulation in financial institutions are likely to drive the growth of trade surveillance market.

Trade surveillance is a surveillance system the monitors and detects any fraudulent or suspicious activities, illegal trade practices and data manipulations. Trade surveillance systems help to keep the confidence of buyers and sellers intact. Trade surveillance systems ensure effective internal control and effective management of financial operations. Apart from fraud detection, the trade surveillance systems help to comply with the governmental regulations, protect the profitability of the clients and update trading strategies in lesser time.

Rising demand and adoption of surveillance to control market manipulation and abuse has induced growth in the demand for trade surveillance solutions. Rising need and demand for monitoring trade and financial activities in government regulatory offices, consulting firms and other financial firms will further create lucrative growth opportunities for the trade surveillance market. Rising pressure on financial institutions to adhere and comply with the regulations and policies will in turn induce growth in the demand for trade surveillance. Increased focus on the technological advancements and increased expenditure on research and development proficiencies will also act as indirect market growth determinants.

However, complexities existing in analysing multiple parameters will challenge the trade surveillance market growth rate. Also, complexities involved in monitoring real-time events for fraud detection or data manipulations will create hindrances in the way of trade surveillance market growth. Lack of technological expertise will also derail the market growth rate. Lack of awareness for the trade surveillance systems in medium and small sized enterprises will also act as a factor responsible for retarding market growth.

Trade Surveillance Market Scope and Segmentation:

The trade surveillance market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the trade surveillance market is segmented into solution and services. Solutions are further segmented into services reporting and monitoring, risk and compliance, case management, surveillance and analytics and others. The service is further segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services are further sub- segmented into support and maintenance, system integration and consulting.

On the basis of deployment model, the trade surveillance market is segmented into on-premises, cloud and hybrid.

On the basis of organization size, the trade surveillance market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES).

On the basis of vertical, the trade surveillance market is segmented into capital markets and banking financial services and insurance (BFSI).

Trade Surveillance Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Trade Surveillance Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Trade Surveillance Market Includes:

The major players covered in the trade surveillance market report are B-next, IBM, Accenture, Nasdaq, Inc., NICE Ltd., Red Deer, Software AG, FIS, SIA S.P.A., Celent, ACA Compliance Group Holdings, LLC, Scila AB, CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY, Trapets AB, Abel Noser Holdings LLC, Crisil Limited, Cognizant, IPC System, Inc., Aquis Technologies, OneMarketData, and SIA S.P.A. among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The Trade Surveillance Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Trade Surveillance Market

Categorization of the Trade Surveillance Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Trade Surveillance Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Trade Surveillance Market players

