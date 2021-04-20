Toddler Wear Market 2021: Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It Is A Long-Term Investment | Know The COVID19 Impact

The latest research report on Toddler Wear Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Toddler Wear market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Carter’s, Inc.; The Trendy Toddlers; adidas AG; Benetton Group; The Gap, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Mothercare Plc; Gildan Activewear SRL; Cotton On Group; Diesel SpA; DOLCE&GABBANA; Hanesbrands Inc.; Ralph Lauren; H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB; Okaidi; The Children’s Place; Catimini; Inditex; Rock Your Baby among others.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Toddler wear are the category of apparel, footwear and accessories manufactured keeping in mind to protect the toddler which are described as children who are aged between twelve to thirty six months. These clothes are generally really trendy, protective and highly stylish. These clothes are generally of very high quality and free of any harmful substances added during the production process due to the sensitive skin and high care required for toddlers.

The Toddler Wear is segmented on the basis of types and breadth of solutions offered by each of them. The first type is By Product (Apparel, Footwear, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Drivers:

Presence of wide variations in clothing categories and products is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising volume of products experiencing premiumization is expected to propel the market growth due to increasing levels of disposable income amongst consumers

Increasing endorsements from celebrities along with utilization of children fashion models; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Significant utilization of social media marketing practices along with availability of specialized categories for children and infant clothing in retail stores also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Availability of various unorganized local players that are able to offer low cost apparel will restrict the growth of this market

Large costs associated with these products making it inaccessible to a number of consumer groups; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Crucial Market Segment details-:

In September 2018, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB in partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) announced the launch of childrenswear product range produced only of sustainable materials designed for babies to children aged fourteen. The most significant factor with this is the contribution from sale going towards WWF and their operations for conservation of environment

In July 2018, Carter’s, Inc. announced the availability of “Carter’s KID”, their latest product range designed keeping in mind boys and girls having a size range of 4-14. The product range offers high quality products having a wide variety of colours, graphic designs and styles that children and parents expect. This will enable consumers to fulfil the requirements of their children and kids establishing Carter’s, Inc. as the leading brand for children apparel

