The strength of comrade Vasco | Editorial

It doesn’t cost much to admit that the Liberal Initiative’s request to the Law Enforcement Commission to take part in the April 25 parade in Lisbon implied a slight desire for provocation or even a vague intention to provoke an incident – it must be João Cotrim Figueiredo Horror have cost to ask for the approval of an association that is shaped by the ideology of combating liberal or neoliberal ideals. However, when we talk about assumptions or judge intentions in this chapter, we are talking about unfortunate facts in the response IL received from Associação 25 de Abril. The organization led by Colonel Vasco Lourenço, one of the faces of the coup that restored freedom and democracy to the Portuguese, responded with a sanctimonious rejection that revealed a limited concept of freedom and democracy.