Textured Vegetable Protein Market 2021: Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It Is A Long-Term Investment | Know The COVID19 Impact

The latest research report on Textured Vegetable Protein Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Textured Vegetable Protein market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Roquette Frères; CHS Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Cargill, Incorporated; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd.; SOTEXPRO; Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods; BENEO; MGP; Victoria Group; CROWN SOYA PROTEIN GROUP; Shansong Biological Products Co., Ltd.; DPS/Dutch Protein & Services b.v.; Wilmar BioEthanol; Bremil Group among others.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Textured vegetable protein is the by-product extracted from various vegetable ingredients processing and utilized as a meat-substitute because of its similar content of protein to meats. It is a defatted variant of vegetable proteins that are very simplified in their cooking process. These proteins are identified by having a texturized structural integrity enhancing the chewiness and texture of the food products they are utilized in.

The Textured Vegetable Protein is segmented on the basis of types and breadth of solutions offered by each of them. The first type is By Product Type (Soy, Wheat, Pea), Form (Chunks, Slices, Flakes, Granules), End-Use (Household, Commercial, Industrial), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect)

Market Drivers:

Changes in the preferences of individuals resulting in higher demands for healthier nutritional diet; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Demand for texturized soy proteins specially among the older population, lactating women, pregnant women along with children also enhances the market growth

Rising health conscious among the population also acts as a driver for this market growth

Increasing preference for low carb food is also boosting this market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the lack of flavour additions with these product variants is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the potential allergy incidents associated with soy proteins is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product Type

Soy

Wheat

Pea

By Form

Chunks

Slices

Flakes

Granules

By End-Use

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Food Industry

Snacks & Functional Bars

Ready-To-Eat Meals

Meat Analogues

Meat Extenders

Others

Animal Feed & Pet Food

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales

Others

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In April 2018, Kerry announced that they had entered into a joint venture with Ojah BV for the production of plant-based products. Kerry will be the majority shareholder whereas Korys will be the other holding company. This joint venture will also enhance the levels of relationship with consumers and enhance the relationship internationally

In February 2016, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced that they had agreed to acquire Harvest Innovations by acquiring a controlling stake in the company. This acquisition will help in expansion of the gluten-free food ingredients as well as plant protein offerings available. This acquisition will also include various technologies for the processing and production of ingredients

Research strategies and tools used-:

This TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Table of Contents

1 Textured Vegetable Protein Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Textured Vegetable Protein Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Textured Vegetable Protein Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Textured Vegetable Protein Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market Size by Regions

5 North America Textured Vegetable Protein Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Textured Vegetable Protein Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Textured Vegetable Protein Revenue by Countries

8 South America Textured Vegetable Protein Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Textured Vegetable Protein by Countries

10 Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market Segment by Type

11 Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market Segment by Application

12 Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

