Sports Protective Equipment Market 2021: Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It Is A Long-Term Investment | Know The COVID19 Impact

The latest research report on Sports Protective Equipment Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Sports Protective Equipment market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.93 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.92% in the forecast period of 2018-2026. The prominence of online store in order to purchase sports protective equipment is expected to intensify the growth of sports protective equipment market worldwide.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Adidas, Amer Sports, Nike, BRG sports, Under Armour, PUMA SE, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., Dunlop Sports Group Americas Inc., DAIWA SEIKO CO., LTD. and Jaren Corporation.

Interpret a Competitive Outlook Analysis with Sample Report:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-sports-protective-equipment-market&SB

Succinct Description of the Market:

The global sports protective equipment market deals with the equipment and accessories of sports which are mainly used to prevent injuries and keep the players safe during the sports activities. The equipment is made for all the parts of a human body. The rise in the sports equipment markets is mainly due to the increase in the sports and recreational activities. The consumer expenditure on sports protective equipment has also increased in the recent years. However, the growth may decline at a certain rate due to the decreasing profit margins.

The sports protective equipment can be segmented based on sports type, product type, distribution channel, area of protection and end users. Based on the product, the sports’ protective equipment can be segmented into hand protection, head protection, the lower body and others. The head protection segment is expected to hold the major market share..

Market Drivers:

The rise in demand for the sporting goods and increasing popularity of sports leagues, and recreational activities, drives the market of the sports protection equipment.

The increasing prominence of various distribution channels in the form of online stores and multi-specialty stores is another major factor toward the growing market.

Market Restraint:

Threat of counterfeit products and premium pricing of good quality sports equipment.

Get Full Report (including COVID-19 impact analysis and up-to 30% discount):https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sports-protective-equipment-market?SB

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Sports Type

Racing Sports

Ball Sports

Water Sports

Extreme Sports

Others

By Product type

Helmets & Headgears

Protective Eyewear

Face Protection & Mouth-guards

Pads, Guards, Chest-cover and Gloves

By Area of Protection

Head & Face

Trunk & Thorax

Upper Extremity

Lower Extremity

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Retail Stores

Multi-Retail Stores

Online Stores

Others

By End-User

Wholesale (B2B)

Retail (B2C)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In 2016, the Australian Government launched Asian Sports Development Partnerships (ASP) program of USD 4 million worth leading to developments in sports across the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2017, 2ND Skull received USD 100,000 in funding from the NFL as part of HeadHealthTECH Challenge II. The company mainly deals in creating protective skull caps for tough contact sports such as football and rugby.

In March 2018, Xeros Technologies acquired Gloves Inc., providing personal protection equipment cleaning, inspection and repair services in the Miami metro areas.

Research strategies and tools used-:

This SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Table of Contents

1 Sports Protective Equipment Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Sports Protective Equipment Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Sports Protective Equipment Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Size by Regions

5 North America Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Countries

8 South America Sports Protective Equipment Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Sports Protective Equipment by Countries

10 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Segment by Type

11 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Segment by Application

12 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Receive TOC of the Premium Report:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-sports-protective-equipment-market&SB

Conclusion:

This Sports Protective Equipment research report gives the outcome that matters most to the client. The research carried out in this report suggests what is going to be beneficial and how the report will help the business to grow.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.