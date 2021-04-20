Smartphones Market 2021: Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It Is A Long-Term Investment | Know The COVID19 Impact

The latest research report on Smartphones Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Smartphones market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

Global smartphones market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the disposable income of individuals as well as rising levels of urbanization globally.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- SAMSUNG; Apple Inc.; Lenovo; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Sony Corporation; Xiaomi; LG Electronics; ZTE Corporation; TCL COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED; Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.; Nokia; OPPO; HTC Corporation; OnePlus and Mobitech Creations; Google; Reliance Retail Ltd.; ASUSTeK Computer Inc.; XOLO; Micromax and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Smartphones can be defined as a specific category of mobile phones that have a significantly high level of hardware performance, and software services. They are usually equipped with various multimedia alternatives such as cameras, music, gaming solutions as well as including the existing functionality of feature phones such as calling, messaging. These products also include a variety of sensors, and can also support various wireless communication services such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and satellite navigation.

The Smartphones is segmented on the basis of types and breadth of solutions offered by each of them. The first type is By Operating System (Android, iOS, Windows, Blackberry OS, Others), Distribution Channel (OEMs, Retailer, e-commerce)

Market Driver:

Significant penetration of social media and internet services is expected to augment growth of the market

Various major manufacturers are focusing on developing their unique application processors to differentiate themselves from various competitors operating in the market; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing demand of smartphones with a wide variety of functionalities and features is also expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Concerns regarding the drastic negative effects prolonged usage of smartphones have on the health of individuals, such as sleep deprivation, eyesight weakness and various other disorders is expected to restrict the adoption of the product

Emission of radiofrequency energy from the smartphones having a negative effect on the bodies of consumers is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Operating System

Android

iOS

Windows

Blackberry OS

Others

Sailfish

Tizen

Ubuntu

By Distribution Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Retailer

e-commerce

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In May 2019, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. through their smartphone brand “Honor” announced the launch of three new smartphones at the “Battersea Evolution Convention Centre”, situated in London, England at a global event. The smartphones launched all come under their “20 Series” offering triple, quad camera set-up operating on the latest Android OS. The products are set to be commercially available by June, 2019

In January 2018, Google announced that they had completed the acquisition of HTC Corporation’s designing and R&D team for USD 1.1 billion. The acquisition includes the workforce of around 2,000 engineers, designers as well as other supporting staff. This acquisition will help in Google having their own focused hardware designing team and establish them as a major leader in the smartphones industry

Research strategies and tools used-:

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

