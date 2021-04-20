Smart Transportation Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 Recent Research Reports of Smart Transportation Market – Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Data Bridge Market Research

Smart Transportation Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Smart Transportation market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

The Smart Transportation is one of the most crucial and equipped with ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) based applications. It is connected wirelessly with Internet of Things (IoT) vertical technology. The main purpose is to collect data and controlling the real-time conditions, to improve performance and others. The smart sensor offers a wide range of applications in road transport including infrastructure, traffic management, mobility management, car navigation, container management systems, automatic number plate recognition and security CCTV systems applications.

Global smart transportation market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 19.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Smart Transportation Market Scope and Segmentation:

The Smart transportation market is segmented into four notable segments which are solution, services and transportation

On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into passenger information solution, traffic management solution, parking management solution, smart ticketing solution, insurance telematics solution and integrated supervision solution. The passenger information solution is sub-segmented into network connectivity and multimedia information & entertainment. The traffic management solution is sub-segmented into route guidance, toll collection & revenue management, smart signaling and predictive traffic analytics. The parking management solution is sub-segmented into ticketing and revenue management, access control, automated parking guidance and slot management.Traffic management solution segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 20.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Traffic management solution segment to grow with the highest CAGR due to increasing demand for monitor various roadways as well as controlling traffic congestion.



On the basis of service, the market is segmented into professional services and cloud services. Cloud services segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 20.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Cloud services segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR due to increasing demand for managing traffic control with the help of cloud based intelligent transportation systems.

On the basis of transportation, the market is segmented into roadways, railways, waterways and airways.Airways segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 20.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Airways segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR due to growing developments and high usage of smart technologies in areas such as North America, Europe and other regions.



North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

Leading Key Players Operating in the Smart Transportation Market Includes:

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Kapsch Traffic Com, Gemalto NV, Thales Group, Alstom, Schneider Electric, Siemens Ltd., MSR-Traffic, Cubic Corporation, WS ATKINS PLC, Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group and Toshiba Corporation and others.

Product Launch:

In November, Cisco system, Inc delivered business intelligence IoT solution that is beneficial in launching smart city projects.

In March, Cisco system, Inc. introduced transport network modernization for deploying older transport network and re-engineering network configuration.

In September, Cisco system, Inc. launched new transportation solution that is beneficial for delivering new passenger services, improve the traffic conditions and provides a safe environment to the users.

The Smart Transportation Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Smart Transportation Market

Categorization of the Smart Transportation Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Smart Transportation Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Smart Transportation Market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

