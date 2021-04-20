Second largest annual increase in carbon emissions forecast for 2021 | climate

A year after a sharp drop explained by widespread restrictions, reduced air traffic and limited industrial production in connection with the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021 is already well on the way to the second largest annual increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide emissions worldwide.

This “terrible” forecast is part of the Global Energy Review 2021, the annual report of the International Energy Agency (IEA) published this Tuesday, and finds an explanation in the strategy of many world economies – especially on the Asian continent, also in the United States and in Europe – to respond to the post-pandemic economic recession.

“Global energy-related CO2 emissions are expected to rise again, rising to 4.8% as the demand for coal, oil and gas alongside the economy rises again. This will be the largest single increase (…) since the carbon-intensive economic recovery of the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, ”the report said.

As in 2010, the year with the largest single increase in CO2 emissions in history (6%), several countries are now preparing to invest heavily in fossil fuels.

“We are on our way again to repeat the same mistakes. I am more disappointed now than in 2010, ”admits Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA, fearing that the pandemic crisis will cause states to drop the environmental goals to which they have pledged to tackle climate change over the next decade.

“This is shocking and very worrying. On the one hand, governments are saying today that climate change is their priority. On the other hand, we are seeing the second largest increase in emissions in history. It’s really disappointing, ”Birol said in an interview with the Guardian.

According to the IEA, CO2 emissions could increase by more than 1.5 billion tons to a total of 33 billion tons this year.

Despite falling slightly short of the 2019 highs, the strong return of aviation and industrial mass production suggests that CO2 levels could continue to rise and hit new highs as early as 2022, making historical reductions in 2020 a simple footnote of this polluting one Makes uptrends.

“The demand for coal alone is expected to grow 60% faster than all renewable energies combined,” emphasizes the Global Energy Review 2021. “It is on the way to growth of 4.5% in 2021, with more than 80% this concentrated growth will be achieved in Asia. China alone should account for another 50% of the global increase. The demand for coal in the US and the European Union is also increasing. “

Quoted by the Financial Times, Birol urges world leaders who will be attending this week’s virtual climate summit hosted by the Biden administration to commit themselves to “clear and immediate action” to address the issue by 2030 to achieve set goals – reducing carbon emissions carbon by 45%.