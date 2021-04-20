Pulse Protein Market 2021: Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It Is A Long-Term Investment | Know The COVID19 Impact

The latest research report on Pulse Protein Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Pulse Protein market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Ingredion Incorporated; Cargill, Incorporated; AGT Food and Ingredients; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Glanbia plc; Roquette Frères; The Scoular Company; Nutriati; TERRENA; Prolupin GmbH; Axiom Foods, Inc.; NOW Foods; Agrinnovation; AMINOLA; A&B Ingredients; Farbest Brands; GEMEF INDUSTRIES; Kerry Inc.; Vestkorn; Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods; Batory Foods and MORRE-TEC Industries among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing volume of vegan population resulting in better utilization of the product; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Higher demand for protein-rich food and other end-use products is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Increase in the awareness regarding the benefits of protein-rich diet especially plant-based proteins is expected to drive the growth of the market

Affordability and easy availability of the product is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of high penetration of manufacturers and their pulse protein products in various regions is expected to restricts the growth of the market

Lack of awareness regarding the availability and benefits of pulse proteins specifically is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In March 2019, Ingredion Incorporated announced the inclusion of a new plant-based protein product for the U.S. and Canada region. The addition of “VITESSENCE® Pulse 1803” organic pea protein isolate will help in providing manufacturers higher functionality and meet the high-protein demands from various consumers. The protein can be utilized in various products and end-use such as nutritional supplements, sports bars, meat, dairy and beverages

In September 2018, Roquette Frères announced that they had acquired a new facility for the extrusion of plant-based protein products, with a specialization of pulse proteins. The facility situated in Netherlands and was under the ownership of Texpall B.V. This expansion of capabilities is expected to increase the product offerings of Roquette for plant-based ingredients enhancing the offering of company’s “NUTRALYS” range of pea proteins

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Source

Beans

Chickpeas

Yellow Peas

Lentils

Lupins

Others

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Form

Isolates

Concentrates

Hydrolysates

By End-Use

Food & Beverages

Bakery & Confectionary

Energy Bars/Supplements

Snacks & Cereals

Meat Additives

Noodles/Pasta

Dairy Products

Beverages

Others

Infant Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Convenience Stores

Research strategies and tools used-:

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Table of Contents

1 Pulse Protein Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Pulse Protein Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Pulse Protein Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Pulse Protein Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Pulse Protein Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Pulse Protein Market Size by Regions

5 North America Pulse Protein Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Pulse Protein Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Pulse Protein Revenue by Countries

8 South America Pulse Protein Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Pulse Protein by Countries

10 Global Pulse Protein Market Segment by Type

11 Global Pulse Protein Market Segment by Application

12 Global Pulse Protein Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

