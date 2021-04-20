Power Bank Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027

Power Bank Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Power Bank market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

The power bank market is estimated to reach a value of USD 356.00 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on power bank provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The power bank is a type of a portable charger which helps to supply the power with the help of the in-built battery to charge various portable electronic devices. These batteries can be contrived using Li-ion or Li-polymer.

The rapid decline in price of power banks has been directly influencing the growth of power bank market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Likewise the increase in power consumption of smartphones and unexpected shift to work-from-home and remote learning owing to COVID-19 which has lead to the high demand for laptops are also expected to flourish the growth of the power bank market. Also the integration of advanced technology in power banks is also anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market. In addition, the large-scale digitization and easy availability of affordable power banks are also projected to act as an active growth drivers towards the growth of the power bank market. Moreover, the rapid penetration of e-commerce in the electronics industry will also create a huge demand for power bank and will also lift the growth of the power bank market.

However, the poor quality of power banks and complex design process are expected to act as the major restrictions for the growth of power bank in the above mentioned forecasted period, whereas the shutdown of power bank manufacturing plants and high recycling cost of li-ion batteries can challenge the power bank market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Likewise, the high growth in the adoption of wearable devices along with expansion of solar and hydrogen fuel cell-based power banks will further cater ample new opportunities that will lead to the growth of the power bank market in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Power Bank Market Scope and Segmentation:

The power bank market is segmented on the basis of energy sources, capacity, battery type, USB port, indicator, price range, indicator, application and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

The energy sources segment of the power bank market is segmented into electric and solar.

On the basis of capacity, the power bank market is segmented into 1,000–5,000 mah, 5,001–10,000 mah, 10,001–15,000 mah, 15,001–20,000 mah and above 20,001 mah.

Based on battery type, the power bank market is segmented into lithium ion battery and lithium polymer battery.

Based on USB port, the power bank market is segmented into one USB port, two USB ports and more than two USB ports.

On the basis of indicator, the power bank market is segmented into led lighting and digital display.

On the basis of price range, the power bank market is segmented into low, medium and premium.

The power bank market is segmented on the basis of application into smartphone, tablet, wearable device, digital camera, laptop, portable media device and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the power bank market is segmented into e-commerce and brick and mortar.

Power Bank Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Power Bank Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Power Bank Market Includes:

The major players covered in the power bank market report are ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., Lenovo, Microsoft, Anker Technology (UK) Ltd., AUKEY, Xiaomi, Griffin Technology, ZAGG Inc., Intex, AmbraneIndia, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, UNU Electronics Inc., Syska, RAVPower, OPPO, SAMSUNG, Duracell Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and ZENDURE among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The Power Bank Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Power Bank Market

Categorization of the Power Bank Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Power Bank Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Power Bank Market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

