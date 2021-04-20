Portuguese scientists clarify doubts about vaccines online | Coronavirus

A group of Portuguese scientists launched an initiative called “Decades of Science for Research Days” to provide information about vaccines against Covid-19 through online discussions with the public, which one of those responsible announced this Tuesday.

Margarida Saraiva, a researcher at the Institute for Research and Innovation in Health Care (i3S), told the Lusa agency that the initiative, which starts this afternoon and runs until April 30, is in the context of “uncertainty” and “disinformation “Arose” in connection with vaccines against Covid-19.

“It’s important to get the message across that vaccines save lives. We need people who have confidence in the vaccine, this vaccine and everyone else, ”he said.

The initiative of a group of Portuguese scientists, coordinated by researcher Marta Moita from the Champalimaud Foundation, aims to use scientific evidence to resolve the most pressing public concerns about vaccinations.

“We believe that based on our science, we can tell people that these vaccines are safe because, despite their vaccination days, they are based on decades of science,” he said.

“Conversations with Scientists – Decades of Science for Days of Research” brings together a number of Portuguese scientists from various disciplines and national institutes, who in 400 online lectures explain the decades of research that made the development of these vaccines possible.

In addition to Portuguese scientists, the initiative has several volunteers, also from different fields and from different institutes, who have been trained to lead the lectures.

The first part of the sessions will include a presentation and video explaining vaccine development and the second part will be devoted to questions from the audience.

According to the researcher, “most of the sessions” are already sold out as they have been planned by schools and other institutions and “some sessions remain open to the general public”.

The first conversation, which will take place at 6:00 p.m. today, has over 200 registered participants, and the sessions, which last until April 30th, have different schedules.

The aim of the initiative is to “reach the greatest number and diversity of people,” assured the researcher.

“We want to have a science-based conversation that shows that these vaccines were developed on the basis of a lot of basic research, that they followed all the standards until they were approved, that the regulatory authorities went through, and that the benefits they bring us , is immense given the risk involved, ”he added.

The sessions are aimed at different target groups and are free of charge. However, they require mandatory prior registration, which must be done through the Ciência Viva website.

The initiative has as partners the Ciência Viva, the Portuguese Society of Immunology, the Gulbenkian Science Institute, the CEDOC, the Institute of Molecular Medicine, the Champalimaud Foundation, i3S, COLife, the Institute of Experimental and Technological Biology and the New University of Lisbon.