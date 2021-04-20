Polarized Sunglasses Market 2021: Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It Is A Long-Term Investment | Know The COVID19 Impact

The latest research report on Polarized Sunglasses Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Polarized Sunglasses market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Safilo Group S.p.A.; KERING; Essilor; LVMH; MAUI JIM, INC.; LUXOTTICA GROUP; Prada; Xiaomi; Gianni Versace S.r.l.; Giorgio Armani S.p.A.; Burberry; DOLCE&GABBANA; Bolon Eyewear and PROSUN.co among others.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Polarized sunglasses are an upgraded/modified version of the regular sunglasses providing enhanced protection from UV rays. They are embedded with specialised filter between the lenses preventing significant reduction from glare reflection. Due to these benefits polarised sunglasses are recommended by various cancer foundations as well as preferred in activities where the interaction with sun is high such as in driving, fishing, sports activities and travelling.

The Polarized Sunglasses is segmented on the basis of types and breadth of solutions offered by each of them. The first type is By Material (Polycarbonate, CR-39/ADC, Polyurethane, Others), Application (Vehicle Driving, Fishing & Boating, Outdoor Sporting & Travelling, Others)

Market Driver:

Availability of tinted and different shades of polarized sunglasses is expected to drive the growth of the market

Enhanced vision clarity and effective elimination of glare reflection is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Significant costs associated with these products in comparison to the traditional sunglasses is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Similar protection and benefits from UV Rays as compared to traditional sunglasses is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Material

Polycarbonate

CR-39/ADC (Columbia Resin 39/Allyl Diglycol Carbonate)

Polyurethane

Others

By Application

Vehicle Driving

Fishing & Boating

Outdoor Sporting & Travelling

Others

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In May 2019, Xiaomi announced the launch of polarised sunglasses for the Indian region which were deemed successful after their crowdfunding campaign on the product. Named as “Mi Polarised Square” and “Mi Polarised Pilot” are unisex glasses available in two tones each starting at a price of Rupees 899. The products are available at their official website and are equipped with providing protection to the wearer against UVA, UVB and UVC till the range of 400 nanometers.

In June 2018, MAUI JIM, INC. announced the launch of a new frame to celebrate “National Sunglasses Day” which celebrates the benefits of using sunglasses. The product branded as “Pineapple” are round nylon-framed sunglasses including the company’s proprietary “SuperThin Glass” and are available in teal green, slate grey with a brown stripe, matte black and tortoise. The product includes the company’s patented lens technology “PolarizedPlus2” providing 100% protection from UVA and UVB rays.

Research strategies and tools used-:

This POLARIZED SUNGLASSES market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Table of Contents

1 Polarized Sunglasses Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Polarized Sunglasses Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Polarized Sunglasses Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Polarized Sunglasses Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Polarized Sunglasses Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Polarized Sunglasses Market Size by Regions

5 North America Polarized Sunglasses Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Polarized Sunglasses Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Polarized Sunglasses Revenue by Countries

8 South America Polarized Sunglasses Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Polarized Sunglasses by Countries

10 Global Polarized Sunglasses Market Segment by Type

11 Global Polarized Sunglasses Market Segment by Application

12 Global Polarized Sunglasses Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

